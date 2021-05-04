613 Golfer Podcast Episode 9- Talking with “Piano Pro” Dave Kalil

One thing is certain about the golf industry, there are really is no script for how you can find your place in golf. Whether your goal is to become a playing professional, an course manager, a sales rep or a golf instructor, the path may seem obvious to some while others take a journey that they would never have expected to lead them to where the are but that was certainly the case for Ottawa Hunt’s Head Teaching Professional, Dave Kalil.

My talk with Dave took us a journey that frankly I didn’t expect to take but learning about how someone with no previous interest in golf as a junior or even as a young adult found his passion for the game later in life but ended up as one of the regions top Golf Instructor working at one of the region most prestigious Golf Clubs was an interview I won’t soon forget.

I guarantee you will enjoy the journey too.

(Audio) 613 Golfer Podcast – Ep9 | Talking With “Piano Pro” Dave Kalil

