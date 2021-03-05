613 Golfer Podcast Episode 1 – Talking Ontario Golf Expo Online, HotPicks With Scott MacLeod & Flagstick Open

It is always exciting to create something new and while golf podcasts certainly aren’t new to Flagstick (TEETALK Podcast with Scott & Stefan is in its 3rd year)…this one is a bit different. Getting back to the roots of Flagstick Golf Magazine being a publication serving Eastern Ontario and the National Capital Region, the 613 Golfer Podcast aims to reach out and talk golf on both the YouTube and Audio Podcast platforms and our first episode does just that.

We started by talking with Greg Chambers to discuss what is coming up March 8-14 with the newly created Online Golf Expo. Greg explains how the show will look and feel and why golfers in the 613, as well as the rest of the province, will enjoy the week.

Secondly, we talk to Flagstick Golf Magazine Associate Publisher and equipment guru, Scott MacLeod. Few people are more connected or knowledgeable about golf equipment in the industry and Scott has been responsible for compiling Flagstick’s Hot Picks for 20-plus years. It is worth a listen.

The show wraps up with a bit of an update on what is happening with the 2021 Flagstick Open Amateur Championship.

(Audio) 613 Golfer Podcast – Ep1 | Golf Expo, Scott MacLeod & Flagstick Open Chat

You will be able to find both the Video and Audio versions of each episode on Flagstick.com as well as our YouTube Page and popular Podcast sites Apple Podcasts (coming soon) & Spotify. Make sure to subscribe to which ever platform suits you, or both.

