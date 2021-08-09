Beach Grove Welcomes 99th Ontario Men’s Amateur Championship

(Golf Ontario) Uxbridge, ON – Celebrating its centennial anniversary in 2021, Beach Grove Golf and Country Club will host arguably the most prestigious event in the country from August 10th to 13th. Welcoming a field of 114 players, the 99th Ontario Men’s Amateur Championship presented by TD Brazier/Dupuis Wealth Management will take to the course in Windsor as the best male amateur players battle for the crown.

To honour their 100th anniversary, Beach Grove has had a strong calendar of events scheduled for its members all year, with the Men’s Amateur adding to the celebrations. General Manager, Aidan Blunt, commented, “it’ll be a good test for everybody. Obviously, with it being one-hundred years old, it’s not as long as some of the modern golf courses. Having said that, the greens are not easy to read and they are small, so if you miss it, an up and down is going to be a challenge.”

The course is in great condition, added Blunt, “we’re growing the rough on the fairways and around the greens. The greens will be fast, as they’ll be double cut and rolled each day. It’s a Stanley Thompson design, with tree-lined tight fairways, and small greens. It’s just the collective nature of the course that will present a challenge. It will suit the type of golfer that can think their way around the course and play strategically.”

As the championship is presented by title sponsor TD Brazier/Dupuis Wealth Management, Beach Grove has also brought on several supporting sponsors. Please visit the Golf Ontario website to view the full list of sponsors.

The 2021 Ontario Men’s Amateur Championship will see athletes from the following qualifiers in attendance: Tangle Creek G&CC, Baxter Creek GC, King’s Forest GC, Shelburne G&CC, Lively GC, Upper Canada GC, Grand Niagara GC, and Ambassador GC. For leaderboard information on qualifiers, click the golf course name. The first two rounds of stroke play will host the full field, with cuts being made after 36 holes with the low 48 scores and ties moving forward to compete in rounds three and four.

Returning to defend his title, the 2020 Ontario Men’s Amateur Champion and National Amateur Squad Member, Cougar Collins (Rocky Crest GC), will be in attendance competing against fellow Team Canada golf athlete Ashton McCulloch (Cataraqui G&CC). McCulloch, a National Junior Squad Member, has had a shinning start to his 2021 season with a first-place finish at the Glencoe Invitational, the British Columbia Men’s Amateur Championship, and the Whig Standard Eastern Ontario Championship just this past weekend. Additional reigning Golf Ontario champions in attendance include Dave Bunker of Cherry Hill Club and Chares Fitzsimmons of St. Thomas G&CC.

The championship will get underway at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 10th. For qualifying, pin locations, tee times, and leaderboard information check out the Golf Ontario Golf Genius webpage here.