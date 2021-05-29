A Century of Organized Golf in the Eastern Ontario and Outaouais Regions

I was reminded at Camelot Golf & Country Club in 2019, during the start of the 3rd round of the Ottawa Valley Golf Association City & District Championship, about the upcoming 100 years of competitive tournament golf in the Ottawa area. OVGA Tournament Director Dru Lafave had shown up with the keeper trophy from the 1922 Ottawa City & District Championship won by C. R. Robertson from the Rivermead Golf Club.

The keeper trophy found by Dru Lafave was a reminder that organized championship golf in Ottawa had first made an appearance in 1921 with the first Ottawa City & District Championship, under the auspice of the Ottawa District of the Province of Quebec Golf Association. The first winner of the Gerald Lees Cup donated by Dr. P. D. Ross was H. Carleton Monk from the Royal Ottawa Golf Club and the Gerald Lees Cup is still awarded to the winner of the Men’s City & District Championship today.

Before the first Ottawa City & District Championship for men was contested in 1921, marking the beginning of organized competitive golf in the Ottawa area, golf was a little more informal.

Gerald Lees Cup for City & District Championship (1921) plus 1922 keeper trophy won by CR Robertson

Golf in the Ottawa area prior to 1920

Friendly golf matches between golf clubs were the order of the day in the Ottawa area prior to 1920 and they would continue for many years thereafter. Apart from playing matches in the area and along the St. Lawrence Seaway, Ottawa golf clubs would also travel to Québec golf courses for friendly home and home matches.

Golf clubs still in existence today and hosting friendly matches during the time period of the late 1800s through 1920 included Perth Links O’Tay (1890), Ottawa (1891) (Royal status in 1912), Cornwall (1896), Napanee (1897), Port Hope (1898), Picton (1906), Rivermead (1910), Brockville (1914), Mississippi (1915), Cataraqui (1917), Ottawa Hunt and Motor Club (1919) and Belleville (1920).

Golf courses in existence at the time but which have since ceased operation were the Kingston Golf Club (1886), the Poonahmalee Golf Club in Smiths Falls (1899) and the Almonte Golf Club at several locations (1903).

Early Historical Golf Dates in the Ottawa Region

The Ottawa Valley region has been the scene of many events prior to 1920 that have shaped the history of golf in Canada. They include:

The Canadian Golf Association was formed in 1895 and received its Royal designation in 1896 by Queen Victoria through the Governor General of Canada, Lord Aberdeen;

In 1895, the first Amateur Championship for Canada was held at the Ottawa Golf Club, and won by Mr. Thomas H. Harley from the Kingston Golf Club;

Formation of the Canadian Professional Golf Association at the Ottawa Golf Club in 1911;

Canadian Open – 1906 & 1911 at Ottawa GC;

Canadian Amateur (Men) – 1895, 1899, 1908 & 1911 at Ottawa GC & 1914 at Royal Ottawa GC;

Canadian Amateur (Women) – 1907 & 1911 at Ottawa GC and 1921 at Rivermead;

Competitive Golf In The Ottawa Area

Let’s take a look at the many competitive championship events and competitions in golf played in the Ottawa area during the past 100 years decade by decade. Not included in this record were the numerous Club Invitationals and Pro-Am’s played for years at local clubs.

1920 – 1929

The 1920’s were definitely roaring both off and on the golf course. The post-war elation could be felt throughout the communities of the region who had endured such horrible times during the war. A more social atmosphere than had ever existed was becoming prominent and people sought to create and join clubs in record numbers. Some were specifically sport or social clubs, but the unique draw of golf clubs was that both attributes combined. A strong era of growth in both the numbers of people playing and the number of courses would start. There was also a great attraction to creating many formal and informal matches between clubs and towns.

Province of Quebec Golf Association Formed (1920)

The Province of Quebec Golf Association had been formed on April 5, 1920 when the Montreal & District Golf Association amended its constitution to adopt the name Association de Golf de la Province de Québec (AGPQ). In doing so, golf clubs outside of the Montréal district were able to take advantage of the governance and golf development services provided by the Association. The Montréal & District Golf Association, which had been in existence for about ten years, was dissolved.

The Rivermead and Royal Ottawa Golf Clubs from the Ottawa area were among the initial founding members of the new Province of Quebec Golf Association.

In the early days of the Province of Québec Golf Association (PQGA), Ottawa area member clubs hosted field days and occasionally provincial championships for men and women administered by local officials under the guidance of PQGA officials. This practice for provincial events continues today.

OVGA records indicate the astounding number of local events and championships run by local officials dating back to the Men’s City & District Championship in 1921 and the Women’s City & District Championship in 1922.

Ottawa City & District Golf Association Formed (1921)

According to an article in the August 4, 1921 edition of the Ottawa Journal titled “GOLF ASSOCIATION HAS BEEN LAUNCHED” the Ottawa Hunt & Motor Club, The Rivermead Golf Club and the Royal Ottawa Golf Club met and formed the Ottawa City and District Golf Association for men with a view of facilitating the holding of annual championship competitions.

The article states, “In addition to the three local clubs, members of golf clubs at Kingston and Perth and members of other clubs in the province situated east or northeast of Kingston and Perth are eligible for membership in the new association.”

The Ottawa City & District Championship was the first championship organized by the new organization on August 26, 1921 and it was won by H. C. Monk from the Royal Ottawa Golf Club. Mr. Monk was presented the City & District Championship Gerald Lees Trophy donated by Dr. P. D. Ross and in all likelihood a keeper trophy also.

Ladies Branch of the Ottawa City and District Golf Association Formed (1922)

In June of 1922, a group of enthusiastic women golfers in and around Ottawa formed the Ladies Ottawa City and District Golf Association under the governing body of the Canadian Ladies Golf Union – Quebec Branch, with six founding member clubs consisting of the Brockville GC, Cataraqui GC, Links O’Tay GC, the Ottawa Hunt and Motor Club, Rivermead GC and Royal Ottawa GC.

The only tournament the new organization was concerned with in 1922 was their City & District Championship. Their first tournament was held on Tuesday, June 13, 1922 on the links of the Royal Ottawa Golf Club. The tournament roster included 37 entries from the host Royal Ottawa Club, 15 from the Ottawa Hunt & Motor Club, 14 from Rivermead, 10 from Kingston Cataraqui, 7 from Brockville and 3 entries from the Perth Links O’Tay Golf Club.

Miss Helen Paget of the Royal Ottawa Golf Club was the first winner of the Ladies City & District Championship and she received a cup and the Ahearn Trophy donated by Mrs. T. F. Ahearn from the Royal Ottawa Golf Club. The Ahearn Trophy is still the chief prize for the Ladies City & District Champion today.

Ahearn Trophy

National competitions were held at the Royal Ottawa and Rivermead Golf Club’s in 1920, 1921 and 1925. J. Douglas Edgar from Atlanta, Georgia was the winner of the Canadian Open held at Rivermead in 1920 and former Rivermead Professional David Black, now playing out of Shaughnessy G & CC, Vancouver took home the title at the CPGA Championship held at the Royal Ottawa also in 1920. England’s Miss Cecil Leitch won the Canadian Ladies Amateur at Rivermead in 1921. In 1925 Donald C. Carrick won the Men’s Amateur and Miss Ada Mackenzie won the Canadian Ladies Amateur at the Royal Ottawa. Miss Helen Paget from the Royal Ottawa won the Canadian Ladies Close at the Rivermead Golf Club also in 1925.

The Canadian Senior Women’s Golf Association played their championship at Rivermead in 1925 and the Canadian Senior’s Golf Association for men played their championship at Royal Ottawa in 1929. Both of these associations are private and should not be confused with Golf Canada’s Men and Women’s Senior Championships.

The St. Lawrence District Golf Association was also formed in 1925. Founding members were Cornwall, Brockville, Links O’Tay, Potsdam, Mississippi, Gananoque and Ogdensburg golf clubs. The winner of their first tournament in 1926 was the Team from Brockville.

A tournament to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the City of Ottawa was held at the Chaudiere Golf Club on August 17-18, 1926.

July 21, 1923 Chaudiere Opening

Miss Helen Paget from the Royal Ottawa Golf Club was the winner of the Quebec Amateur in both 1926 and 1927. The Quebec Men’s Amateur was played at the Royal Ottawa Golf Club in 1927 with Royal Montreal’s N. M. Scott winning and Royal Ottawa’s Professional Karl Keffer won the Quebec Open.

On October 29, 1929, the stock market crashed signaling the start of the Great Depression.

1930 – 1939

The 1930’s came with more of the same things that had happened in the 1920’s. Recreation was still a prerogative for many and established golf clubs still prospered despite the depression. Because of the world’s financial situation there were few new courses developed, but the membership roles at the clubs did swell greatly during this time. More tournaments developed and players embraced the modern era of golf equipment that now included steel shafts. The availability of domestically made golf equipment made the game much easier for people to start playing the game.

New Amateur Competitions in the 1930’s

In the Ottawa District of the PQGA, several new trophy events were initiated during the 1930’s.

The first Ottawa District of the PQGA Junior Championship for the J.E. Caldwell Trophy was won by Arnold Booth from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club in 1932. In 1934, the first PQGA Zone 5 – Ottawa District Intersectional competition was won by the Royal Ottawa Golf Club. The new Mina Denison Shield for team competition in the Ladies City & District was won by Royal Ottawa in 1936. The Ottawa City & District Men’s Match Play Championship for the Glenlea Championship Trophy donated by Lyn Stewart was won by the Ottawa Hunt’s J.J. McLaughlin in 1939.

In 1937, a Lefthanders Golf Association Championship was won by H. A. Bruce from the Rivermead Golf Club.

In 1939, the Ottawa City and District Golf Association and the District Tournament Committee of the PQGA amalgamated to become the Ottawa District of the Quebec Branch of the Canadian Ladies Golf Union (CLGU).

Gordon Cup

In the Upper Ottawa Valley the Gordon and O’Brien Cups for men’s and women’s team competition were introduced and both initial events were won by the Renfrew Golf Club.

The Gordon Cup was donated by Mr. J. P. Gordon from Renfrew, Ontario in 1930 and the team from the Renfrew Golf Club was the winner of the initial competition at Renfrew. At the time it was a four team competition with representatives from Arnprior, Carleton Place (Mississippi), Pembroke and Renfrew Golf Clubs.

A patron of all that is good in sport, Mr. J. P. Gordon wrote to Mr. H. A. Jordan, then President of the Renfrew Golf Club on August 2, 1930 with his desire to donate a cup.

From the original letter, Mr Gordon outlined the reasons for his proposal:

“My idea in presenting this Cup is to not only promote golf generally throughout the Valley and to promote a good feeling between towns and the Clubs but also to promote within the Clubs, themselves, a desire among members to get on this team to represent their Club in the Championship.”

Mr. Gordon’s Cup has been contested annually since 1930 and is arguably the longest continuously running competition in Canada and possibly North America. While there are many other trophy competitions that may have started prior to 1930, the Gordon Cup was played for during World War 2 while other competitions took a break from competition for the duration.

With the success of the Gordon Cup competition, women from the Arnprior, Carleton Place (Mississippi), Pembroke and Renfrew Golf Clubs met and initiated their own O’Brien Cup team competition in 1933. Mr. J. Ambrose O’Brien donated a silver cup trophy in his name and his vision had this tournament promoting golf, competitive rivalry and friendly goodwill between the competing clubs.

In the early days, the connection between the clubs was the railway, where all clubs would travel by train from one stop to the next picking up the teams and joining together along the line, traveling to the host club.

The newly-organized Seniors’ Golf Association of the Upper Ottawa Valley held their first event at the Renfrew Golf Club in 1939. Mr. C.W. Bates from Carleton Place was the low gross player on the day.

Along the seaway, the first Whig Standard Eastern Ontario Championship was held at the Kingston Cataraqui Golf Club.

National Championships contested in the area were the Canadian Open at the Ottawa Hunt won by Harry “Light Horse” Cooper and the CPGA Championship at Rivermead won by Lex Robson in 1932. Ottawa Hunt’s Stan Horne was the winner of three consecutive CPGA Championships at Cataraqui (1936/38) and Ottawa Hunt (1937). The Canadian Men’s Amateur in 1937 at the Ottawa Hunt was won by C. Ross Somerville and the Willingdon Cup won by Quebec. The Canadian Ladies Amateur was held at the Royal Ottawa in 1938 and won by Mrs. F.J. Mulqueen.

Mrs. Alexa Stirling Fraser from the Royal Ottawa Golf Club was the winner of the Canadian Ladies Amateur at the Toronto Golf Club in 1934. She had previously won this championship in 1920.

On September 3, 1939, Canada entered WW2.

Alexa Stirling-Fraser

1940 – 1949

The outbreak of World War II put most things in the 1940’s in a different perspective. Just as had happened during the Great War, many of the eligible men and women were whisked away to service, leaving few people to fill the fairways of the now numerous golf clubs.

In the Ottawa District of the PQGA, the Ladies (1943-45) and Men’s (1941-45) City & District Championships were cancelled. The Junior Boys Championships were also cancelled from 1942-1945.

According to press reports it was otherwise business as usual at area golf courses. Apart from club competitions, tournaments and exhibition matches were run in an effort to raise money for Red Cross relief in aid of the war effort.

In the few National events held in the Ottawa area, Bob Burns won the CPGA at the Chaudiere in 1942 while the CPGA Seniors was won by Albert Murray; Gordon Brydson won the CPGA at Seigniory, now Montebello, in 1944; the CPGA at Rivermead in 1946 was won by Jules Huot, and the CPGA at Seigniory in 1949 was won by Dick Borthwick.

In 1947 a new Border League competition along the Seaway was initiated by golf clubs from Canton, Morrisburg, Ogdensburg, Prescott and Rideau Glen with the Mercury Lincoln Meteor Border League Trophy awarded to the team winner.

A big change in the Ottawa area for golf competitions happened in 1948 when the Ottawa Hunt, Rivermead and Royal Ottawa Golf Clubs formed the Ottawa District Golf Association (ODGA). The purpose of this new organization was “To advance amateur recreation and recreational activities through the playing of the game of golf including the improvement of standards of play and competition”.

The Rivermead Trophy for Team Competition was first awarded at the 1948 City & District Championship to the team from Royal Ottawa.

World War II in Europe came to an end on May 8, 1945 and later in August, 1945 it came to an end in the Pacific.

1950 – 1959

The 1950’s proved to be one of the biggest in the region as far as the growth of golf was concerned. Post war enthusiasm for enjoying life and the growing interest in sports made this a golden era for the game. While many early clubs had been private or were considered too expensive for some, this was the time of the public golf course. With industry creating expanding businesses and with that, secure incomes for families, people began to play golf in record numbers. It seemed that almost everyone with available land started to build a course. Just as it is today, many plans were made but not all were carried out. Public courses abounded and very importantly many junior golfers were being exposed to the game.

New Provincial Championship in Ottawa

A major change to the local golf scene occurred in 1950 when the Quebec Golf Association instituted a Provincial Championship to complement the Quebec Amateur and the Duke of Kent Championships. The Alexander of Tunis would be played at the Ottawa Hunt, Rivermead and Royal Ottawa Golf Clubs on a rotation basis each year. Although a Provincial event, ODGA and OVGA Officials have always lent a hand to the running of the championship. The first Alexander of Tunis winner in the 1950 event at the Royal Ottawa was Bob Hall from the Summerlea Golf Club. In 2015, the rotation for the “Tunis” would be expanded to include Rideau View and Camelot.

Alexander of Tunis Trophy

ODGA “B” Class & Senior Championships

Apart from the “Tunis” being played in Ottawa in 1950, the Ottawa District Golf Association held their first “B” Class Championship for the S.F.M. “Swatty” Wotherspoon Memorial Trophy and a Senior Championship for the new W. G. Bedard Trophy at Rivermead. The respective winners were Mr. G. V. McElroy from the Chaudiere and Mr. H.W. Hiscock from the Ottawa Hunt.

Associated Canadian Travellers (ACT) Amateur Awards Dinner

D’Arcy Boucher from the Chaudiere Golf Club was named as the first amateur golfer of the year award winner by the Associated Canadian Travellers Ottawa Club (ACT) in 1954. The amateur sport recognition awards dinner called the ACT Sportsmen’s Dinner was first held in 1953. The ACT would change its name to the Ottawa Sports Awards Dinner in 2003.

Through the years many prominent Ottawa golfers have won the ACT Golfer of the Year Award. These golfers include Joyce Alston, Connie Baker, Mike Brown, Jeff Buder, D’Arcy Boucher (2), Don Cordukes, Lee Curry (2), Don Davidson (3), Frank desRivieres, Diane Dolan, Brad Fritsch (2), Bob Fugere (2), John Haime (2), Antonia Ho, Bill Holzman (3), Eric Kaufmanis (4), Tom Larocque, Chris McCuaig (4), Allen McGee (6), Jeremy Moore, Tom Moore, Andy Nezan, Greg Olson (3), Dorothy O’Reilly, Hugh Patterson, Susan Pearl (2), Bob Pollock, Dwight Reinhart, Don Rioux, Glen Seely, Ryan Sevigny, Grace St-Germain (3), Bob Stimpson, U of O Golf Team (Luke Saunders, Mark Seed, Paul Spare, Trevor Stoski, Steve Toth), and Pete Zebchuck (2).

In addition, Bob Stimpson (1963), Andy Nezan (1964), Don Rioux (1968) and Greg Olson (1980) were named ACT Athletes of the Year in addition to their wins in the golfer category.

Ottawa District Women

The Ottawa District Women would add the Ethel Ferguson Trophy for Interclub Match Play to their competition schedule in 1956 and the first winners were the team of Mrs. F. Mann, Mrs. A. Desaulnier, Mrs. A. Goodfellow and Mrs. G.E. Richards from the Tecumseh Golf Club. The Rose Bowl was awarded for the first time in 1958 to the City & District Division 2 Champion Mrs. I Borysink from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club.

Cornwall Open

The first Cornwall Open for amateur and professional golfers was held in 1957.

Dwight Eisenhower Visits the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club

Dwight D. Eisenhower, President of the United States and supreme commander of the Allied Forces in World War II, paid a visit to the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club in July of 1958. President Eisenhower played a match with Ottawa Hunt President John Cross, Transport Minister George Hees and Senate Speaker Mark Drouin and came away the victor. W.Y. Denison, one of the original directors of the club, presented President Eisenhower with an Honorary Membership and Club Vice-President Alex Milne presented him with a club crest.

In National and Provincial Competitions, Walter McElroy was the winner in the Men’s Canadian Amateur at the Royal Ottawa in 1951 and the Willingdon Cup was won by the Team from Ontario. The winner of the Canadian Junior Boys Championship held at the Royal Ottawa Golf Club in 1951 was Laurie Roland from the Marine Drive Golf Club in Vancouver. Moe Norman won the Ontario Open at Cataraqui in 1958 and at the CPGA Championships at Rivermead in 1959, Stan Leonard won the Championship and Ernie Wakelam from the Royal Ottawa was victorious in the Seniors Championship.

Ernie Wakelam from the Royal Ottawa Golf Club was the winner of the CPGA Senior’s Championship in 1950, 1952, 1953 and 1959.

1960 – 1969

World class golf descended into our region during the 1960’s. People from Canada knew of the rich heritage in this part of the country but that knowledge would spread to the world through two events – The America’s Cup (featuring Jack Nicklaus) and the Shell’s Wonderful World of Golf series. With the number of great courses growing in the country, our region was not the host to as many national events during this period, but there was no lack of quality players playing here.

The team from the United States was the winner of the America’s Cup held at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club in 1960. Teams from Canada and Mexico also competed in this event. Gene Littler defeated George Knudson in the Shell’s Wonderful World of Golf series played at the Royal Ottawa Golf Club in 1965.

The ODGA 4 Ball Championship was introduced to the competition schedule in 1960 and the first winners were F.E. Clinkett & H.P.L. Snelling from the Royal Ottawa Golf Club. Also introduced in 1964 was the City & District “C” Class Championship won by the Ottawa Hunt’s A. Conrad.

During the 1960’s the ladies in the Ottawa District were busy adding more events and trophies to their schedule. Judy McCartney from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club was the winner of the Junior Girls Championship and the Aileen Bleakney Trophy in 1962. The Lorna Smith Tray for low net over 36 holes in the City & District Women’s Championship was won by A. Charlesbois from the Chaudiere Golf Club. In 1966, the City & District Senior Women’s Championship for the Janet Matthews Trophy was introduced and won by Mrs. E. M. Hodson from the Royal Ottawa Golf Club. That same year Emilia Gerow and M. J. Cummings from the Uplands Golf Club were victorious in the new Marjorie Strong Two-Ball competition for the Marjorie Strong “A” Class Shield.

In the Upper Ottawa Valley in 1961, the first Junior Team Competition for the M.J. Blakely Cup was held and the team from Renfrew was victorious.

Along the St. Lawrence Seaway in 1966, the first Valley League competition for the D. MacLennan Trophy was held at the Summerheights Golf Club in Cornwall with participating teams from the Brockville Highlands, Iroquois, Morrisburg and Summerheights Golf Clubs. The Summerheights Team was victorious on their home course.

National competitions were held in the Ottawa area at Ottawa Hunt, Royal Ottawa and Rivermead in the 1960’s. Mr. R. Keith Alexander from Calgary won the Canadian Men’s Amateur at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club and the team from Alberta was presented with the Willingdon Cup. Mrs. J. Douglas (Marlene) Streit from the Lookout Point Golf Club was the winner of the Canadian Ladies Amateur at the Royal Ottawa Golf Club in 1963. She also won the Canadian Ladies Close in 1963 at the Rivermead Golf Club. During the same competition at the Rivermead, the Canadian Junior Girls Championship was won by Miss Cathy Galusha from Red Deer.

On the Ottawa Professional scene, Chaudiere’s Stan Kolar, in 1965, along with several other Ottawa golf professionals formed the Ottawa Valley PGA Group under the Quebec PGA.

1970 – 1979

By the start of the 1970’s approximately 90% of the golf courses that exist today had been built. One of the greatest things about this decade was the result of the many junior programs that had been developed in the 1960’s. The youth movement was bringing some of the region’s players to national prominence and the support behind these golfers was unprecedented.

The Ottawa District Women added a number of trophies for their competitive schedule during this decade. To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of their organization in 1972, 50th Anniversary Trophies were introduced in “A” and “B” Class competition in the new four Ball – Better Ball Championship. Aveleigh Ransom from Arnprior teamed with Joan Inman from the Royal Ottawa to win the “A” Division, while in “B” Division the trophy was won by the Uplands Team of E.J. Huffner and J. Christison. In 1973 the initial Marjorie Strong “B” Class Shield was won by Emilia Gerow and Mary McMahon from Hylands. The Doreen Mcgee Trophy for the initial Mother & Daughter Championship in 1975 was won by Dorothy & Karen Wood from Hylands. City & District Senior Women “B” and “C” Class Championships for Mabel Hees Trays were won by Chaudiere’s Marion Greenwood and Hylands Lois Tudin in 1976.

Along the Seaway in 1971, the first Ladies Valley League competition for the Valley League Trophy was held at Morrisburg between teams from Brockville Highlands, Iroquois, Morrisburg and Summer Heights.

A new team competition in the Upper Ottawa Valley Golf Association was initiated in 1977 for “C” Class players. Winning the Longpre Cup was the team from the Petawawa Golf Club.

The Canadian Professional Golfers’ Association – Ottawa Zone was established on January 1, 1976. The Ottawa Zone of the CPGA became the 9th such body in the CPGA galaxy. Members of the first Ottawa Zone Executive were Tim Cole, Peter Haime, Harry Hereford, Stan Kolar, Bud Malloy, Tom Mann, Larry McCauley, Gerry McKee and Arnold Weiss.

Nationally, The Canadian Men’s Amateur was held at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club in 1970 with the winner being Adam Miller from Pensacola, Florida and the Willingdon Cup was won by the Ontario Team. Andrew Nols from the Richelieu Valley Golf Club and Matthew Shaw from the Eden Golf & Country Club were the winners of the Canadian Boys Junior & Juvenile Championships held at the Rideau View Golf Club in 1976 and the Quebec Interprovincial Team won the Pepsi-Cola Trophy. In 1977, the Canadian Junior Girls was held at the Carleton Golf & Yacht Club and Miss Stacey West from the Bayview Country Club emerged as the champion.

The CPGA Championship was won by Windsor’s Bob Panasik at the Rivermead Golf Club in 1972 and the senior champion was Stan Leonard from Vancouver. Hylands hosted the CPGA Championship in 1977 and George Knudson from Glen Abbey was victorious.

Meanwhile in 1977, Royal Ottawa’s Eric Kaufmanis was the winner of the Canadian Juvenile Boys Championship at the Cooke Municipal Golf Club in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan after two runner-up positions in 1975 and 1976.

1980 – 1989

People were coming to a new appreciation for the game by the start of the 1980’s. More people were starting to take the state of their game seriously and were embarking on more golf lessons than ever. The number of stand-alone driving ranges was growing rapidly as well as the number of teaching professionals employed by them. Many new golf schools were formed to deal with the specific demands of the golfers. Group lessons for beginners were popping up in any space that could accommodate them and professionals were being kept increasingly busy year-round as a result of it. Public “Country Clubs”, like Loch March Golf and Country Club that opened in 1987 were being built. They were designed to give the daily fee player the services of a country club for the price of a green fee.

Formation of the Ottawa Valley Golf Association

After years of discussions dating back to 1975, OVGA President John Holzman announced in a March 16, 1981 letter to all golf clubs in the Ottawa Valley – “The Quebec Golf Association has merged its Ottawa Region with the Ottawa District Golf Association. The new organization will be called the Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA). It will coordinate the golfing events for all male golfers in the Ottawa Valley area.” The first Executive of the newly formed OVGA was President John Holzman, Rideau View; Honorary Chairman – S.F.M (Swatty) Wotherspoon, Royal Ottawa; Vice-President – Alan Wotherspoon, Royal Ottawa; Secretary Treasurer – Len Copeland, Ottawa Hunt; Tournament Captain – Ross Heuchan, Royal Ottawa; Course Measurement & Rating – Roy Haines, Hylands and Captain of Junior Golf – Stan McGill, Carleton.

The Ottawa District Women added a few more trophy competitions in the 1980’s. Billy Stewart and Phyllis Patterson from Larrimac were the first winners of the Marjorie Strong “C” Class Shield in the Marjorie Strong Two-Ball competition in 1980. On the occasion of the 60th Anniversary of the Ladies District in 1982, a 60th Anniversary Trophy for competitors in the “C” Class Division of the Ladies Four Ball – Better Ball was introduced and won by the Hylands Team of Charm Watkins and Irene Ogilvie. Also in 1982 the first “C” Class Division in the City & District Championship was held and Mississippi’s Shirley Clement was the winner of the Robinson Tray.

New competitive events were introduced by the newly formed Ottawa Valley Golf Association. Carleton Golf & Yacht Club won the first Junior Intersectional Championship in 1981. The first OVGA Tournament of Club Champions winners in 1982 were Dale Bush from Pine View in “A” Class and in “B” Class Hugh Rogers from Cedarhill. Club Champions from the Women’s Ottawa District were also invited and winners were Chaudiere’s Connie Baker in “A” Class and Algonquin’s Carole Letendre in “B” Class. In 1983, Chaudiere’s Brian Vance was the winner of the initial Junior City & District Match Play Championship and in 1984 Cedarhill’s John Chiarelli was the winner of the new Juvenile City & District Championship. The Outaouais Team of Denis Racine (Captain), Denis Branchaud, Marcel Seguin, Yvon Dutrisac and Robert Maynard in 1987 took home the initial Captain’s Scramble Championship Trophy. Also in 1987, Gatineau’s Jim and Jeff Ward were the winners of the first OVGA Father-Son Championship. Dave Elliot from the Mississippi Golf Club was the winner of the initial OVGA Pre-Seniors Championship in 1988.

Locally, the Carleton Cup competition for the Carleton Golf & Yacht Club Trophy for Senior Intersectional Team Competition between teams from Carleton, Cornwall, Hawkesbury and Outaouais was instituted in 1986. Carleton won the inaugural event with team members Don Anderson, Gord Cummings, George Hunt, Vince McBride, Keith Craig, Bob Huband, Sandy Keir, Gerry Pitcher and Bob Wake.

The Quebec Juvenile and Junior Boys Championships were held at the Rideau View Golf Club in 1981 and the respective winners were Pierre Beland from the Country Club of Montreal and John Murray from the Royal Montreal Golf Club.

In 1983, Chaudiere’s Vera Charlesbois was a repeat winner of the Quebec Senior Ladies’ Championship held at the Rideau View Golf Club.

In the Upper Ottawa Valley Golf Association the Les Fraser Memorial for “B” Class Competition was won by Pembroke in 1981 and the UOVGA Senior Team Competition for the Ashley-Brown Trophy was won by Deep River in 1987.

Along the Seaway, the first Valley Junior League competition for the MacLennan Trophy was held in 1986 at Cedar Glen and the Quebec Amateur held at the Cornwall Golf & Country Club was won by Remi Bouchard.

In 1982, the CPGA Seniors held at Rivermead was won by Moe Norman and in 1984 the Du Maurier Senior Golf Professionals played at Royal Ottawa with Don January emerging as the winner.

At the Ashburn Golf Club in Halifax, Nova Scotia in 1980, Greg Olson from the Chaudiere Golf Club was the winner of the Canadian Amateur Championship. The following year, Chaudiere’s Brian Vance was the winner of the Canadian Juvenile Championship at the St. George’s Golf & Country Club in Toronto.

1980 Canadian Amateur Win Greg Olson with Bob Eversen, President of the RCGA

1990 – 1999

The 1990’s were the culmination of a frenzy taking over the game. Our region was not immune to the sweeping changes in the game. Greater television coverage brought golf tournament and related programming into our homes and people, especially junior golfers, swarmed the golf courses. Lessons were again in strong demand. There were many significant events during the decade but only time will determine their impact on history. It is the decade that saw the largest growth in numbers of golf rounds played and golf course owners scrambled to keep up with the demand for playing surfaces. Great courses like Eagle Creek, one of the many great courses built and home of the Eagle Creek Classic of the Canadian Tour, was established and brought another world-class golf course to the region.

One of the biggest changes in Ottawa golf took place in May of 1996 when Kingston’s Jeff Bauder introduced his Flagstick Golf Magazine to the Ottawa scene. Flagstick Golf Magazine provides coverage for golf all over the region in a format never available before and best of all it was and still is a free publication.

Locally a draw was held in 1997 to place women’s intersectional teams from area golf clubs in divisions and in “A” Division Madawaska emerged as the first trophy winner.

In the Upper Ottawa Valley in 1991 the “New RO Trophy” now the “My FM Cup” was introduced for mixed team competition and the first winner was the team from Pembroke. Also in the Upper Ottawa Valley in 2007 the Murray Quattrocchi Memorial Trophy for teams with players having handicaps over 7 and the first winner was the team from Arnprior.

The Canadian Amateur was held at the Royal Ottawa in 1991 with Jeff Kraemer from the U.S. the victor and in Willingdon Cup competition the team from Quebec was victorious.

Rideau View initiated their first Pro-Am featuring local professionals as well as tour professionals in 1997. Unfortunately the first pro-am was rained out but in 1998 Graham Gunn from the Carleton Golf & Yacht Club was the winner receiving the $10,000 first prize. Through the years the following professionals have won the pro-am: Graham Gunn (1998 & 2003); Paul Sherratt (1999); Jeff Quinney (2000); Dave Mathis (2001); Brad Fritsch (2002); Lee Curry (2005 & 2006); David Mathis (2007); Kent Eger (2009); Craig Matthew (2010); Scott Hawley (2011); Derek Gillespie (2012); Adam Cornelson (2013); Michael Gligic (2014); Danny Sahl (2015) and Raoul Menard (2017 & 2018).

The Du Maurier Women’s Open was hosted at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club in 1994 and Martha Nause from Sheboygan, Wisconsin was the winner.

In 1995, the CPGA returned to Ottawa. Steve Chapman took the Assistant’s Championship at Hylands and Trevor Dodds was victorious in the CPGA Championship held at Rideau View. Cataraqui hosted the CPGA Seniors in 1997 and the championship was won by Bob Panasiuk. Carleton hosted the CPGA Seniors in 1998 and once again Bob Panasiuk was crowned champion.

The first Eagle Creek Classic on the Canadian Tour in 1998 was won by Perry Parker from Dana Point, California.

Rivermead’s Bob Fugere was the winner of Golf Canada’s Senior Match Play Championship in Toronto in 1999.

Bob Fugere

2000 – 2009

Locally, the Ottawa Citizen Men’s Amateur Championship was initiated in 2001 with Scott Johnson from Eagle Creek winning the inaugural event. Susan Holtom from Irish Hills would win the first Ottawa Citizen Ladies Amateur Championship in 2002. In 2005 the first Ottawa Sun Scramble was held with Allen McGee and Kyle Koski teaming up to win the Open Division and the team of Rene Gareau & Mauril Gauthier winning the Senior Division. In 2007, Alison Timlin from Rideau View was the winner of the initial OVGA City & District Junior Girls Match Play and in 2009 Eric Marshall from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club took home the initial OVGA City & District Pee Wee Championship.

The CPGA held their Seniors Championship at Carleton Golf & Yacht Club in 2002 with Gar Hamilton winning the championship. From 2005 through 2009, the former CPGA, now PGA of Canada, held their Seniors Championship at The Marshes Golf Club with the winners being: 2005 – Hocan Olsson / Bobby Breen (Super Senior / Andy Byrne (Diamond); 2006 – Graham Gunn / John Irwin (SS) / Frank Whibley (Diamond); 2007 – Dave Barr / Bobby Breen (SS) / Don Renaud (Diamond); 2008 – Yves Beauchemin and in 2009 Ray Stewart / John Irwin (SS) / Doug Sullivan (Diamond).

2006 PGA of Canada Senior Champion Graham Gunn with his caddie & wife Vickie

The LPGA TOUR duMaurier Classic was held at the Royal Ottawa in 2000 with Meg Mallon victorious and in 2005 a BMO Canadian Women’s Tour event was held at Rivermead and won by Linda Shepherd from the Barcovan Golf Club. In 2008 the LPA TOUR CN Women’s Open was won by Katherine Hull at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club.

2008 was also a significant year on the Ottawa Amateur Golf Scene when the initial meeting of the NEW OVGA was held on October 16th at Rideau View. Earlier on the same evening the Ottawa District of Golf Quebec, Royal Canadian Golf Association Women’s Division had amalgamated with the Ottawa Valley Golf Association.

1st Amalgamated OVGA Board of Directors October 26, 2008

Away from the Ottawa area, Ottawa golfers in the 2000’s were victorious in a number of Canadian Championships. Graham Gunn from the Carleton Golf & Yacht Club in 2000 was the winner of the PGA of Canada’s Head Professional Championship. Gregg Foley from the Kevin Haime Golf Centre in 2001 took home the PGA of Canada’s Assistant’s Championship. Bob Fugere from the Rivermead Golf Club was victorious at Golf Canada’s Seniors Championship in 2005.

In 2006, Allen McGeebested 71 of the best amateur golfers from 23 countries on all five continents in his Volvo Masters Amateur World Championship at the Westin La Quinta Golf Resort in Marbella, Spain.

2010 – 2019

On the local scene, a number of new championship events were initiated by the Ottawa Valley Golf Association. The first Mixed Championship was held in 2011 with a tie for first place between the teams of Angie Reany & Rick Gough from Lombard Glen and the team of Ginette & Pierre Dagenais from Les Vieux Moulins. Also in 2011 the City & District U13 Match Play Championship was won by Rideau View’s Dale Richardson.

Larry Lucas from the Outaouais Golf Club was the winner of the Senior Match Play in 2012.

A new Bantam Boys City & District Championship in 2014 was won by Eagle Creek’s Jake Bryson and in the same year new OVGA Match Play events were won by Aiden Coyle from the Carleton Golf & Yacht Club in the Pee Wee Division and Rideau View’s Curtis Aldrich in the Bantam Division. Bonnie Wolff and Erika Godwin from the Carleton Golf & Yacht Club won the first Women’s Ryder Cup in 2014.

2015 OVGA Womens City & District Division 1 Champion for the 7th time Bonnie Wolff

New Pee Wee and Bantam Girls City & District Championships in 2015 were won by Royal Ottawa’s Isabella Landry and Carleton’s Dylann Armstrong respectfully.

In 2016, Megan MacGregor-Coste from the Royal Ottawa won the initial City & District Juvenile Championship for girls and the first City & District Juvenile Girls Match Play Championship was won by Haley Yerxa from The Meadows Golf Club.

Carleton’s Lise Jubinville took home the initial Women’s Match Play Title in 2017 and in 2018 Sophie Foulds from Royal Ottawa took home the initial City & District Girls Pee Wee Match Play Title.

The initial OVGA Cup Championship was held at the Kanata Golf & Country Club in 2019 with the winners being Susan Pearl from Rideau View in the Women’s Division; Public Player Tom Vezina in the Men’s Division and Tom Henderson from Smiths Falls in the Senior Men’s Division. At the awards presentations Lise Jubinville from Hylands, Jimmy Jozwiak from Eagle Creek and Tom Hossfeld from Hylands were declared OVGA Order of Merit Winners for 2019 in Women’s, Men’s and Senior Men’s Divisions respectfully.

After years of sponsoring the Garrison Open at the Garrison Golf & Curling Club in Kingston, in 2009 Flagstick Golf Magazine ran their first Smuggler’s Glen Shootout for amateur golfers and it was won by Allen McGee. Joe Matthews was the winner in 2010, Dwight Reinhart in 2011, Clayton Presant in 2012 and 2013, Robert Mustard in 2014 and Kurtis Barkley in 2015. Allen McGee was the first winner of the first BCC (Brockville Country Club) Open in the Fall of 2012 and he repeated in 2013. Dwight Reinhart took the 2014 BCC Open and Ryan Sevigny was the winner in 2015. Since 2013, Flagstick Golf Magazine has also run the Open Amateur Championship at the eQuinelle Golf Club in Kemptville, Ontario. Winners have been Rob Knights (2013), Allen McGee (2014), Dwight Reinhart (2015), Noah Steele (2016 & 2017), Robert Mustard (2018 & 2020) and Peter Beneteau (2019).

On the National scene, the Canadian Men’s Amateur was played in the Ottawa area in 2012 and 2016 and the Canadian Junior Girls in 2017. Mackenzie Hughes took home the Canadian Amateur Title in the Championship played at the Outaouais and Camelot Golf Clubs in 2012, while the Willingdon Cup was won by Ontario. In 2016, Hugo Bernard was the winner of the Canadian Amateur held at Eagle Creek and Royal Ottawa Golf Clubs and Newfoundland Team for the first time won the Willingdon Cup. The Canadian Junior Girls Championship was won by Surrey, B.C.’s Susan Xio in 2017 at the Camelot Golf & Country Club.

Hugo Bernard, winner of the 112th Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship (Photo: Scott MacLeod, Flagstick.com)

The World Junior Girls’ Championships made an appearance in the Ottawa area three times during this decade. The Marshes hosted the World Junior Girls in 2015 and 2017. Hye-jin Choi was the individual winner and her Korean Team took the title in 2015. In 2017, the individual champion was Korea’s Seo-yun Kwan and Spain won the team championship in a playoff over the Korean Team. In 2018, Camelot Golf & Country Club hosted the World Junior Girls. Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul was the individual winner and Spain defeated the United States in a playoff to win the team championship.

The PGA of Canada’s Assistant’s Championship was won in 2015 at the Camelot Golf & Country Club by Brad Kerfoot from the Maple Downs Golf Club and in 2019 the PGA of Canada’s Senior Champions was held at Carleton Golf & Yacht Club. Winning the Senior Championship was Jim Rutledge and in the Super-Senior Division the winner was Ken Tarling.

Sung Hyun Park from South Korea was the winner of the CP Women’s Open held at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club in 2017.

The PGA Tour Canada returned to the Ottawa area with their Great Waterway Classic and National Capital Open to Support Our Troops throughout this decade. In the Great Waterway Classic the winners were Eugene Wong at Smugglers Glen in 2012, Hugo Leon at Upper Canada in 2013, David Bradshaw and Brad Clapp at Loyalist in 2014 and 2015, respectively. The National Capital Opens To Support Our Troops events were held at Hylands and the winners were Sam Ryder in 2015, Brock Mackenzie in 2016 and Mark Blakefield in 2017.

Once again, Ottawa area competitors ventured outside the region to play in national events. Rivermead’s Bob Fugere was the winner of the Canadian Super Seniors Championship. In 2017 Diane Dolan from Hylands was the winner of the Canadian Super Seniors Women. Brooke Henderson, a member of the Smiths Falls Golf & Country Club and Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club won the 2018 CP Women’s Open.

Diane Dolan, National Champion

COVID19 caused the cancellation of the majority of Provincial and National events in 2020

2021 and Beyond

As we enter 2021, it takes very little to recognise the impact golf has had on our region as well as the impact the region has had on golf. While the previous account is not small by any means, it reflects some of the fabulous events that have occurred in the area in the past 100 years. While it would be nice to have included every historic event for the region, that task would be virtually impossible. There have been too many people and too many great tournaments.

The next 100 years will undoubtedly be full of many important competitive golf events. Some of the junior players taking up the game will have an impact on the game much like the people who have come before them. The events of today will be the history of tomorrow. There is a passion for the game here, and our deep golf roots are witness to that.

Golf in Canada owes a lot to our region and that is sure to continue into the future. Our rich heritage has certainly not gone unnoticed throughout the country, if not the world especially by social media, and we should be very proud of it.

Celebrate the past champions, great courses, and momentous tournaments, but prepare for more. Competitive golf is alive in our region and it certainly will continue for a long, long time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



