Manitoba’s Aaron Cockerill Finishes Strong In South Africa

The stock of Manitoba’s Aaron Cockerill continues to rise. The twenty-eight-year-old touring pro from Stony Mountain has been plying his trade in Europe for the last few years and he is beginning to find his stride.

This year Aaron had already recorded two top-fifteen finishes (Cyprus Open and Celtic Classic) but this past weekend he finally broke in to the top five at an event.

A -13 total over four rounds at the Randpark Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa earned him a share of fourth place at the Joburg Open. He recorded round of 64, 68, 71, and 68 over the week.

The play earned him €40,454.42 and propelled him upward by 28 spots in the European Tour’s Race To Dubai. He is now 118th on that list.

As a result of his play at the Joburg Open Cockerill moved up 90 spots in the official World Golf Rankings,. He now sits at 391st.

He is back in action in South Africa this week at the Alfred Dunhill Championship being played at Leopard Creek CC, in Malelane.

