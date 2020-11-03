adidas Honours The Amateurs with The MASTERS Special Edition Golf Shoe

Few other golf events generate as much interest in special edition products as The Masters. You’ll find just about any golf gear available in a green and yellow variation this time of year, but for 2020 adidas has their own take on a limited edition product that has garnered positive early responses.

The major apparel manufacturer is choosing to focus on an exceptional segment of the field at one of the biggest events in the sports world, the small number of amateur players who quality each year.

These golfers, who are welcomed at Augusta National Golf Club with an opportunity to stay in the “Crow’s Nest” at the top of the clubhouse, are the best in the world, and adidas is marking their accomplishment with the new Crossknit DPR “Low Am” shoe that will be released on November 9th, as the championship begins. The ‘Low Am” title is what they covet and chase, given that The Masters title is often out of reach.

adidas provides the following description of the special model:

Designed on our Crossknit DPR silhouette, this limited edition features understated characteristics inspired by the edifice and surroundings on-site that only a select few get to experience. A rich green sockliner with “LOW AM” branding gives a nod to the unique carpet found throughout the amateur’s lodging for the week. We included a specialty tab on the tongue meant to represent the familiar windowpanes that some of the greatest players in history have looked through before beginning their journeys as professionals. In the follow through of the swing, people will also notice the words “LOW” and “AM” embedded underneath the fish-scale Traxion outsole of the left and right foot, respectively. To bring it all together, the special green, white and gray colorway simply transports all who wear the shoe to a place where time has seemingly stopped and not a blade of grass is out of place.

“Whenever we do footwear like this, we always look for the subtle storylines that make a tournament special,” said Masun Denison, global director of footwear, adidas Golf. “This year, we thought it would be fitting to celebrate the unique experience the small group of amateurs get when they head to Augusta and sleep steps from the first tee, hoping to hang on until Sunday so that they can earn the right to be called the Low Amateur and have a chair next to that year’s champion.”

The limited edition model comes in a special box and includes an exclusive dust bag to commemorate the moment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



