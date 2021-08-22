Anna Nordqvist Wins AIG Women’s Open, Canada’s Henderson Ties For 13th



(Carnoustie, Scotland): Anna Nordqvist claimed her third Major title after a thrilling success at the AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie.



The Swede closed with an excellent three-under-par 69 for a 12-under-par total and a one-shot victory over a trio of players over the famous links.



Nordqvist was level with Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen on the closing hole and the 34-year-old’s solid par-4 was good enough to triumph as her playing partner slipped to a double bogey.



Nordqvist, who won the Women’s PGA Championship in 2009 and the Evian Championship in 2017, celebrated with her husband, Kevin McAlpine, who hails from Dundee. (He also spent some time playing the Canadian Tour)



England’s Georgia Hall, the 2018 Champion, Lizette Salas from the USA and another Swede, Madelene Sagstrom, all finished tied second on 11-under-par. Koerstz Madsen had to settle for a share of fifth place with Minjee Lee from Australia on 10-under-par.



Nordqvist, a past winner of the R&A Girls’ and Women’s Amateur championships, ignited her final-day success with three birdies in four holes from the sixth before a key par-3 save at the testing 16th.



A host of challengers mounted their bid on a star-studded leaderboard during a dramatic final day at the Angus venue, most notably Hall who eagled both the 6th and 12th holes in her 67. Salas, the runner-up in 2019, also had a chance on the 18th to reach 12-under-par but just missed.



It was Nordqvist’s day, as she claimed the winner’s cheque of $870,000 as part of the new largest prize fund in women’s major championship golf.

“I’ve been waiting for this win for a while (first win since 2017),” shared the champion. “There have been a lot of downs and hard times so this makes it feel even sweeter. I could only dream of winning the AIG Women’s Open.”



Coming out on top of the international field of 144 players, which contained as many as 32 nationalities, Nordqvist lifted the iconic trophy in front of the delighted Carnoustie crowds.

“I feel like things have been coming together. I saw a lot of good things coming last year and a lot of good things happening this year. To be able to get things clicking, I felt like last week at the Scottish Open I played really well. I hit the ball really well in that wind so I think that was a confidence boost for me. There’s just something about golf that keeps driving me.”



With the fans enjoying glorious spells of afternoon sunshine – total attendance for the week was 28,758 – Louise Duncan shone to claim the prestigious Smyth Salver for leading amateur.



Ahead of her Curtis Cup debut at Conwy in Wales next week, the Scot raised hopes of a title challenge after making a birdie on the first to sit one off the lead. In the end, the 21-year-old had to settle for a level-par round of 72 and a tie for 10th place on seven-under-par, which secures her return for the 2022 AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield.

“I thought I handled it very well,” said Duncan who is known to some Canadians as a participant at the 2018 World Girls. Golf Championship in Ottawa in 2018. “I thought I would crumble a wee bit but seemed to hold my nerve out there and played well on the last day which was ultimately my goal. The fans were definitely out there. It was great to hear them cheering for me and I can’t thank them enough. I’ll definitely take this into the next few events and see whatever comes my way.”



Duncan joins an impressive roll of honour to claim the Smyth Salver, including Major champions Michelle Wie West (2005), Nordqvist (2008), Danielle Kang (2011), Lydia Ko (2012, 2013) and Hall (2013).

Canada’s Brooke Henderson, who crept up close to the lead early on Sunday, ultimately had to settle for an even par round of 72 on Sunday and a share of 13th place.



View final scores, news and video from the AIG Women’s Open at www.aigwomensopen.com