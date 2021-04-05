Alexis Card Continues Canadian Success at National Drive, Chip & Putt Finals

The Augusta National Golf Club was able to eventually host The Masters in 2020, but a newer tradition, the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals, had to go by the wayside due to COVID-related safety concerns.

But on this past Sunday, the event founded in 2013 did take place, and three young Canadians were able to participate. One, Alexis Card of Cambridge, Ontario, extended the winning ways of those from her nation.

Card, who is part of the junior development program at Galt Golf & Country Club, barely surpassed Anna Wu of Victoria, B.C. to win the Girls 7-9 division.

Card is now ten, and like all competitors, was able to compete in the category she qualified for in 2020.

The champion trained hard with PGA of Canada Coach Dave Smallwood leading up to the appearance at Augusta National Golf Club as can be seen on his Instagram page – Instagram.com/thegpcpro

The proud and relieved coach follow up the win with a message:

“Well she did it! So well deserved!, ” Smallwood posted on Sunday. “She is everything a coach could ask for in an elite player and she is only 10 What a tremendous Ambassador for our Junior Performance Team program and @galtcountryclub All of Galt CC, Cambridge, Ontario and Canada is smiling. Well done Sunshine.”

During her run to the win, Card earned 23 points over the three skills. She dominated in the driving (with a long drive of almost 206 yards) and putting portion where she earned the full 10 points for top spot. She added three more points in the chipping, the skill where Wu chipped in to earn the full ten points on here way to 21 and a silver medal.

Alexis card joins three other Ontario juniors as past National Drive, Chip & Putt winners – Savannah Grewal (2017), Vanessa Borovilos (2018), and Nicole Gal (2019)

The third Canadian taking part in the finals this year was Cole Roberts of Peterborough, Ontario. He finished 7th with his best showing in the Putt portion, where he holed out one of his two putts.

Full Results

