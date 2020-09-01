Amberwood Golf & Country Club Program Celebrates FrontLine Workers (Audio Interview)

In August the Amberwood Golf & Country Club in Stittsville, Ontario embarked on a special project. The staff at club, managed by TMSI, and their Board of Directors decided to provide some relief for FrontLine workers. To support those who have been working extra hard during the Covid-19 pandemic, they invited 120 people, including workers and their families to come enjoy a day of golf and food, for free.

Amberwood G&CC General Manager Jeff Scott recently spoke with Flagstick.com about the event. Click play and hear what he had to say.