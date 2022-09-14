Andy Nezan inducted into the OVGA Hall of Fame

by Joe McLean

Andy Nezan was inducted into the Ottawa Valley Golf Association Hall of Fame in the Player Category on the evening of September 11th, 2022 at the Rivermead Golf Club in Gatineau, Quebec.

OVGA President and Hall of Fame Committee Co-Chair Dru Lafave talked about the selection process and Hall of Fame Inductee Andy Nezan in front of the Nezan Family with Andy’s son Greg and Greg’s wife Gail in attendance as well as their sons Matthew and Stephen.

The ceremony took place before the Rivermead’s Senior Championship awards were presented and the OVGA thanked Rivermead General Manager Mathieu Perron and Club Captain Claude Boudreault, as well as the Rivermead Members in attendance for allowing the OVGA Hall of Fame time during their awards evening.

Dru along with OVGA Hall of Fame committee member Ross Heuchan presented Andy Nezan’s OVGA Hall of Fame Induction Certificate to his son Greg.

Gail and Greg Nezan (Photo: Joe McLean)

Greg Nezan talked about his father at the induction ceremony.

“First of all, being part of the OVGA for all those years and playing in all of their events, my dad was proud to be part of the organization as a director with the Ottawa District Golf Association as well as the Ottawa Valley Golf Association. So winning golf championships and representing Rivermead, he was so proud. To me, he being the competitor that he was and able to represent the golf club was his proudest achievement in golf. That’s all he wanted to do was represent Rivermead in an honorable way. At the Club itself, he represented the Club in many ways not just in his nine Rivermead Club Championship wins but also on various boards and committees at the Club. I think it was probably his proudest moment when he was able to join here in 1961. He had many good years at other courses but this is the Club that really hit home with him and he was here until the day he died.

I think that because this Hall of Fame Induction represents all of his accomplishments and we all know that because of his record he was not short on accomplishments. The amount of work that he put into it obviously paid off. I think when he got into the game of golf at age eighteen all he could do was work at it. That was who he was and what he did. He took great pride in all of his accomplishments. To be recognized by the body that he was a part of, he would be so proud and I know he is looking down with a big smile on his face.

As for me, I grew up following him. I caddied for him from a young age in a lot of his events. We won the Golf Quebec Father-Son Championship and played on a number of intersectional teams together. He taught me the importance of the game as well as etiquette and the value of representing your golf club. I’m made of the same cloth I guess. I look up to him and I’m proud to follow in his footsteps. I’m very proud of my dad.”

Andy Nezan Bio Information from the OVGA Website

Andy passed away in 1997, but his legacy continues in the collected memories of friends and record books. His prowess at the game of golf is legendary, as his record will attest. Through five decades from the middle 1950’s and into 1990, Andy was arguably the most consistent winner of golf tournaments throughout the Ottawa Valley.

But, as much as Andy was a multi-time winner of golf events, he was also, to coin a popular phrase, “The Man”. Andy’s golf record could have been so much more but he had a family and work came first. Such was Andy’s dedication to his family and work that after his Quebec Amateur wins in 1964 and 1965, Andy had to turn down invitations to represent the Province of Quebec on the Willingdon Cup teams. In private industry, it was no work – no pay and a week away at the Canadian Championships wouldn’t help the bottom line.

After Andy bought the company, he was able to play on the 1969 Quebec Willingdon Cup team at the Westmount golf club in Kitchener, Ontario along with team-mates Graham Cooke, Don Davidson and Don Rioux; after all he was now the boss.

Graham Cooke, arguably one of Canada’s top golfers and golf course designers had the following to say about his old and dear friend. “Playing a golf game with Andy Nezan was always very special. You always knew that you were in for a long hard fought match. However, for me it was Andy’s genuine nature and enduring friendship that impressed me the most. Andy embraced this fine sport and brought a sky full of sunshine to so many. He competed hard, he competed with passion. I miss his smile and his heartfelt encouragement.”

Andy also gave back to the golf community by serving on many committees at the Rivermead Golf Club and as a Director of the Quebec Golf, the Ottawa District Golf and the Ottawa Valley Golf Associations.

There’s an old phrase that behind every great man, there’s a great woman. Rose “The Rose of Rivermead” Nezan passed away in her 80th year in 2008. Andy and Rose both grew up in the Village, married in 1947 and she was that great woman. As Greg Nezan tells the story, “Rose handled the household finances and kept Andy on the straight and narrow. They were a great team.”

Andy Nezan profile information from the May, 2009 edition of Flagstick Golf Magazine

Andy Nezan

Please leave this field empty Flagstick Digest delivers the most current and informative golf content directly to your inbox. Whether looking for the latest from the Tours, In-depth Interviews, Product Analysis or just about anything golf...WE DELIVER! Email Address *

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

