Ontario’s McCulloch Prevails at B.C. Men’s Amateur

July 18, 2021 Scott MacLeod Ontario Golf News, Tee Shots

Ashton McCulloch wins the 119th B.C. Amateur (Photo: Brad Ziemer/BC Golf)

The summer of Ashton continues. Following on the heels of a recent win at the Glencoe Invitational in Calgary. Team Canada National Junior Squad member Ashton McCulloch has landed another big trophy.

McCulloch, of Kingston, Ontario and a member of the Cataraqui Golf & Country Club, won the 119th playing of the British Columbia Amateur Championship in Campbell River, B.C.

On his way to a memorable victory the 18 year-old Michigan State commit made it even more so, adding an ace into the mix.

For full details you can read the summary by Brad Ziemer at this link.

