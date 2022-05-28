ASICS Introduces ASICS GEL-ACE PRO M STANDARD Golf Shoes

The golf shoes made for Hideki Matsuyama are now available for those without a Masters title.

The latest model from ASICS North America is the GEL-ACE PRO M Standard.

“These [GEL-ACE PRO M STANDARD] golf shoes are tremendous in providing a solid foundation for my swing,” said Srixon staffer and major champion Hideki Matsuyama. “The comfort and support are unmatched and have played a pivotal part of my success out on Tour.”

ASICS golf shoes put an emphasis on comfort, using design inspirations from the well-known running shoes crafted by the company.

The ASICS GEL-ACE PRO M STANDARD feature an X-Shaped TPU Trusstic that extends from the rearfoot to the forefoot for added support during the golf swing. Proflex Spikes strategically placed on the widest part of the sole provide stability and grip where needed most, while Flex Grooves enhance rotation during the swing and makes for easier walking around the course.

Meanwhile, a refined waterproof upper section is constructed with soft synthetic leather to withstand any weather conditions. ASICS GEL™ Technology increases shock absorption and is strategically placed for maximum comfort under the heel. It delivers more reliable cushioning than traditional midsole foams over the life of the shoe.

Key Technologies

Lightweight Framework and Flexibility: With ASICS FlyteFoam® providing lightweight shock absorption and all-day comfort, the Flex Groove provides flexibility where you need it most.

With ASICS FlyteFoam® providing lightweight shock absorption and all-day comfort, the Flex Groove provides flexibility where you need it most. Flexible Waterproof Upper: Constructed with synthetic leather to keep your feet dry, even in the wettest conditions.

Constructed with synthetic leather to keep your feet dry, even in the wettest conditions. Supportive Fit: Featuring TPU Trusstic wrapping through the mid-sole and an X-Shaped Trusstic on the sole, the GEL-ACE PRO M STANDARD golf shoes support every move on the course.

Featuring TPU Trusstic wrapping through the mid-sole and an X-Shaped Trusstic on the sole, the GEL-ACE PRO M STANDARD golf shoes support every move on the course. Golf Specific Tooling: The traction sole pattern places spikes exactly where they need to be for stability during the golf swing and traction while walking. Also, GEL Technology cushioning provides increased shock absorption for better all-around comfort.

In addition to the release of the new GEL-ACE PRO M STANDARD, two new color options for the GEL-COURSE DUO BOA golf shoes were announced: White/Black and Black/Black. With a new and improved waterproof mesh lining, the new GEL-COURSE DUO BOA shoes will help your feet stay dry, while maintaining their signature Asics comfort.

Retail Information and Pricing

GEL-ACE PRO M STANDARD

Sizes: Men’s: 7-12, 13, 14

Colors: White/Black, Black/Pure Silver

Retail Launch Date: May 25, 2022 ($259.99 CAD)

GEL-COURSE DUO BOA

Sizes: Men’s: 7-12, 13, 14

Colors: White/Black; Black/Black

Retail Launch Date: May 25, 2022 ($239.99 CAD)

