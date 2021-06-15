Barber and Foucault Win Titles at PGA of Ottawa Spring Open

It turned out to be a nice day at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Dunrobin, Ontario June 14 for the Spring Open sponsored by Cobra Puma Golf on the Flagstick.com PGA Ottawa Tour. While thunder could be heard in the distance, no appreciable amounts of liquid sunshine affected play at Eagle Creek.

Cobra Puma Golf was represented by Raegan Wilkie at the event and she graciously passed out a Puma Golf Bluetooth Speaker to all contestants as well as staying to pass out individual prizes to both division winners.

“I’ve had this in my mind to sponsor an event for a while”, said Wilkie. “It’s my way of giving back to the members and thanks for all the support on my end.”

The senior PGA of Ottawa golf professionals led the way off the first tee and after the scores were recorded, Marc Foucault from Golf Lac Ste-Marie was announced as the winner with his fine score of 3 under par 69.

Marc Foucault (Photo: Joe McLean)

Marc Foucault took a bit of ribbing for all the golf he has played this year while his fellow professionals on the Ottawa side of the river were in a lockdown in Ontario. “I play once a day,” said Marc. “My old professional Andre Harvey told me that if I wanted to be a pro, I had to play once a day. Today I was driving the ball well and I hit sixteen greens in regulation. I feel that I should have shot 65 today. The speed of the greens was awesome. Between the ears, I was good today. I had a great time with Steve Hall and Bob Flaro. It was a good group and I’m looking forward to the rest of the season’s events.”

In a tie for 2nd place with scores of even par 72 were GUNNGOLF’s Graham Gunn and Steve Hall from the Pineview Golf Club. Also in the money were GreyHawk’s Dany Lacombe (75) in 4th place, PGA of Canada’s Chris Bernard (76) in fifth and John Watson from Golf-O-Max (78) in sixth spot.

It took a sudden-win playoff to declare a winner in the main division as Chris Barber from The Landings Golf Club and Kingsway Park Golf Club’s Michel Dagenais finished their rounds at 2 under par 70. Chris Barber was able to secure the win in the sudden-win playoff on the first playoff hole with his par to a bogey for Mr. Dagenais.

“This was my first full round of the year and my first Zone event in three years”, were Chris Barber’s words after the prize presentations. Chris continued, “I haven’t played much and I wasn’t expecting much coming out today. I got on a bit of a roll early on and made a few mistakes later on but I had put a few birdies in the bank to be able to spend some. Part of the process of my daughter Maddie (who plays at Towson University) caddying and helping me out is for me to show her how to manage and how to play and how to keep the ball in front of you a little bit and how to avoid big numbers. It’s an opportunity for me to show her how to play golf as well.”

Chris Barber (Photo: Joe McLean)

Rounding out the prize winners in the main division were Royal Ottawa Golf Club’s Dave McDonald (71), Lee Curry from Camelot Golf & Country Club (72), J.C. Beecroft from Royal Ottawa Golf Club (73), Adam Findlay from the Riverbend Golf Club (74), Evan Bett from Swingfit (75) and Allen McGee from the PGA of Canada (76).

Next up for PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone professionals is the Summer Open on the Flagstick.com PGA Ottawa Tour on Monday, June 28th at Camelot Golf & Country Club.