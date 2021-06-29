Barber Makes It Two In A Row on the Flagstick.com PGA of Ottawa Tour

A glorious summer day awaited PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone golf professionals at Camelot Golf & Country Club in Cumberland, Ontario on Monday, June 28.

Their Summer Open sponsored by Cobra Puma Golf on the Flagstick.com PGA of Ottawa Tour was being played on a course that was manicured throughout, with greens rolling true and players competing with Summer Rules.

“No expectations last tournament”, said 2021 PGA of Ottawa Summer Open Champion Chris Barber from The Landings Golf Club in Kingston, Ontario about his Spring Open win at the Eagle Creek Golf Club earlier in June. He continued, “This time I came in with expectations. I played a couple of times last week and played pretty well at Cataraqui with some buddies. Today on the front nine it was a lot of the same. Fairways and greens and I made some putts and I managed to make enough birdies so that the three putt bogey on the 18th hole didn’t hurt me. To win at Eagle Creek and here at Camelot, those are two great golf courses and I’m happy to go into the Zone Championship at Carleton Golf & Yacht Club, a club that better suits my game. The Camelot Golf & Country Club course was in great shape today. That’s a testament to the Greens Superintendent but also to the membership for demanding that level of a golf course.”

Chris was the only player in the field to break par at Camelot today with a fine round of 1-under 71 and he was once again accompanied by his daughter Maddie as his caddy. Tied for second place with scores of 73 were Roger Beale from The Marshes Golf Club and Brett Claggett Woods from the Canadian Golf & Country Club. Tied for fourth place with scores of 74 were Lee Curry from the host Camelot Golf & Country Club and Allen McGee from the PGA of Ottawa.

Darrell Buchanan (Photo: Joe McLean)

In the Senior Professional Division of the Summer Open, Darrell Buchanan from The Meadows Golf Club posted a fine score of 2 over par 74 for the win. He was followed by Dany Lacombe from GreyHawk with a 75, Spring Open Champion Marc Foucault from Golf Lac Ste-Marie with a 76, and GUNNGOLF’s Graham Gunn with a 77.

On his Senior Division win, Darrell Buchanan had this to say, “I kept it in play, which is important and I never three-putted. The course was fantastic. This year I’ve got about ten games in and with COVID none of those games are relaxed. My caddie Rollie is always a big help, just having someone there.”

Dominik Boucher from BPG and GreyHawk Golf Club posted a fine score of 74 in his PAT to gain membership to the PGA of Canada.

Congratulations to all competitors today in the Summer Open on the Flagstick.com PGA of Ottawa Tour.

Final Leaderboards