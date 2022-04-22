Belleville’s Loyalist College To Launch Golf Teams

Belleville, Ontario’s Loyalist College is adding golf to their varsity sports program. This week the school revealed that that would be inaugurating a women’s and men’s team for the upcoming school year.

The team will spend a year in an exhibition role before joining the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) as a full-fledged member in 2023. The OCAA currently operates with ten golf teams that play in invitational tournaments, before having the opportunity to participate in provincial and national golf championships.

In a media release the school did not reveal many details of the program, such as a home course that will be used for the team, but they do have a sports dome that has a golf range. They have designated a coach who will spearhead the program, Marc Ray.

Athletic Director Jim Buck commented, “It’s been a goal of the departments to add a new program to our Varsity line-up and we felt Golf was a very viable option. In the past, there has been interest in having a golf program and the timing is ideal to move in this direction.”

He added, regarding the leadership choice, “Our new coach, Marc Ray is the perfect fit to head up our golf program; his knowledge, skill set and credentials are unparalleled and he has so much passion for Loyalist College and the Lancers. I know under Marc’s guidance, this program will be very competitive in a short period of time.”

Ray is an alumni of the school and a former head coach of their varsity men’s basketball. He is the owner and President of the Canadian Golf Teachers Federation.

“It’s very special to me to be back coaching with the Lancers again” Ray is quoted in the school statement. “It’s something that I’ve loved and have benefited from being involved in in the past. It really is a dream come true for me to have a golf program at Loyalist and to be able to coach it.”

