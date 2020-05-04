Northern Ontario Golf Legend Bill Morland Passes Away

A golf icon of Northern Ontario, who certainly made his presence known at a much higher level, has passed away.

Bill Morland of North Bay, who was inducted in the Golf Ontario Hall of Fame in 2009, was 90.

With a career so long and distinguished it is hard to summarize the contributions and accomplishments of Morland concisely but the synopsis created for that significant event by Golf Ontario does a fine job:

Born in 1930 in North Bay, Bill Morland was a multi-talented athlete who decided to focus on golf. In his career, he won more than eighty tournaments and played in the Canadian Open five times. Highlights include victories at the 1946 Juvenile Boys’ Championship, the 1965 Ontario Champion of Champions and the Ontario Amateur in 1963. He was also runner-up twice at the Ontario Junior Boys’ Championship (1946 and 1948) and at the 1957 Ontario Amateur. He was named to the Ontario Willingdon Cup team on three occasions, and won the Northern Amateur twelve times, the Northern Better Ball seven times, the Northern Senior title seven times as well as countless club championships and invitationals. Morland can be credited with putting the sport on the map in Northern Ontario. He served as a director for the Northern Golf Association (NGA) for over 40 years and represented the NGA within the Ontario Golf Association. He was also on the North Bay Golf Club directorate for many years, serving as President from 1958 through 1960. He was instrumental in growing the game in a number of smaller clubs in the North by bringing quality competition to many of their events. Morland was also responsible for bringing about the inclusion of golfers and golf clubs from remote areas into the NGA at a time when travel to participate in tournaments in Southern Ontario would have been an impossibility for many.

You can read the notice of his passing here.