Blazevic & Pytura Lead The Field at The Road To TPC Toronto / Loyalist Junior Showcase

The Loyalist Golf & Country Club in Bath, Ontario was a busy place this past weekend.

Not only was the club hosting their annual Loyalist Junior Showcase tournament (presented by PING), but for the second year it was serving as a qualifier for the Road to TPC Toronto presented by COBRA PUMA GOLF for the junior-aged players.

The Loyalist Junior Showcase has become an early season favourite for young golfers around the province and is drawing an even stronger field due to The Road to TPC Toronto affiliation. Several other top female players were in the field this year as a way to prepare for the Ontario Women’s Amateur Championship that will be held here in early July.

In the junior competition, the players were not only chasing trophies, but were also vying for spots in the Finale at TPC Toronto, taking place July 17-18 in Caledon, Ontario.

Maddy Pytura of Ottawa was even for the 36 holes (70-74) to take top spot over a very talent-rich junior girls’ division. She slipped past Nyah Kelly by a stroke for the win. The pair will join Lauren Gervais and Ashley Lafontaine as the players who qualify for the Finale at TPC Toronto.

A second round 70 (-2) capped the weekend and a two-shot victory for Mississauga’s Peter Blazevic over Jordan Hwang. Taking the other four spots of the six available to the Finale at TPC Toronto were Little Britain’s Justin Matthews, Ottawa’s Max Corcoran, Quinte West’s Kendrick Webster and Ottawa’s Isaiah Ibit.

All successful qualifiers receive a complimentary 1-hour custom fitting at the COBRA Custom Fitting Studio in Toronto to test COBRA’s new line of LTDx Drivers. At the Finale at TPC Toronto, winners and runners-up in both boys and girls divisions win a CPG Prize Pack consisting of a custom fitting for a COBRA KING Putter at Cobra Puma Golf’s Custom Fitting Studio in Toronto, two layering pieces, one polo, a P Cap, a pair of PROADAPT ALPHACAT golf shoes, and a Cobra golf towel.

All finishers at each event also receive ranking points for Junior Golf Scoreboard and Global Junior Golf Rankings.

While the juniors were battling for invitations to the the TPC at Toronto, there was still plenty of great competition in the three other divisions for the younger players in the Loyalist Junior Showcase.

In the Juvenile age class, Carlee Meilleur earned top spot for the girls with scores of 73-78, while Jacob Harnden surged in the final round with a 70 to slip past Bode Stephen for the victory.

Atlas Ibit of Ottawa rolled in a mid-length putt at the last to win the Bantam Boys title by just a single stroke with scores of 70-74. Topping the Bantam Girls’ division was Juanita Beatrix Tandoc of the Deer Creek Golf Club in the Durham Region.

An opening 67 set up Wilson Doornekamp for the win in the PeeWee Boys’ class as a second day 75 left him at -2 overall, still enough for a three-shot victory over pursuers Karson Hurlbert and Charlie Winton.

The PeeWee Girls category saw Marley Murray earn a two-shot win over Chloe Hassberger.

All those involved in running event reported that it was smooth sailing, and judging by the smiles on the faces of the players and parents, they were correct.

Full Event Scoring: Link

