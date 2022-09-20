Borovilos and Ouellet Team Up For Ontario Women’s Four-Ball Championship

(Golf Ontario) Barrie, ON – In the 2022 Ontario Women’s Four-Ball Championship hunt, fifty-eight women battled gusting winds in Golf Ontario’s first shotgun start of the 2022 season on September 19. Shooting a cool 66 at the scenic Settlers’ Ghost Golf Club, young amateurs Vanessa Borovilos and Alexa Ouellet emerged victorious to win the 40th annual title.

Both members of the Weston Golf and Country Club, Borovilos and Ouellet, have been competing against and playing together for roughly six years. “After every round, we would go and get ice cream sundaes. There’s a Chelsea Chocolates that we’ll be celebrating at tonight if it’s still open,” explained Borovilos. Ouellet added, “the conditions were very windy today, but it was supposed to rain, so I’m happy it held off.” Together, the duo pulled off six birdies to finish the championship with a total of six-under.

Trailing just three strokes behind the leaders, Kristy Henry (Mad River GC) and Joanne Noble (Weston G&CC) shot a 69 to claim silver, while defending champion Aryn Matthews (Bigwin Island GC) and partner Emma Hansen (Blue Springs GC) recorded one-under to take home bronze.

Claiming the Low Net portion of the championship, the team of Emma Benoit and Ally Ruston (Brooklea G&CC) shot seven-under for a crisp finish of 65. The duo of Helen Williams (Station Creek GC) and Meredith Stanford (Coppinwood GC) finished with a 68 for silver, followed by Kathie Houghton (Georgian Bay Club) and Julie Green (The Club at North Halton) for bronze.

Full Leaderboard

