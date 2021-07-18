Bouchard Wins Golf Quebec Junior Boys’ Title – OVGA Golfers Play Well

Last week saw Félix Bouchard of Vallée du Richelieu fulfill a goal for many Quebec golfers, winning a provincial championship. He did so the Boys’ Provincial Junior Championship that was held at Club Sports Belvédère in Val d’Or and saw play completed on July 15.

Bouchard wrapped up the championship with a score of 284 (-4) for a convincing five-shot victory over Malik Dao and Guillaume Paquette who each faltered a bit in the final round. Paquette was not left empty-handed as he captured the provincial juvenile title.

122 golfers made their way to Club Sports Belvédère which last held the championship in 2012, and also did so in 2004.

Golfers from the Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) fared well in the championship, representing both themselves and their region to a very high standard.

Ellis Kinnaird (Mississippi Golf Club) and Mathis Rollin of Camelot Golf & Country Club) shared 6th place while Carson key of the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club earned a piece of 8th place. James Newton of The Royal Ottawa Golf Club finished in 10th place alone.

On the Juvenile level, Guillaume Paquette was the overall winner while Ottawa Valley golfers littered the top ten. Carson Key was in 3rd place alone, Isaiah Ibit of Greyhawk was 4th, while Max Corcoran of Loch March Gold and Country Club was sixth.

Complete Results