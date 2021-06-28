Brennan Smith Wins The 2021 Flagstick Open Amateur Championship

For the 9th time a champion was declared at the Flagstick Open Amateur Championship. The tournament, presented by TaylorMade Golf Canada and adidas Canada played out over the June 26/27 weekend at the eQuinelle Golf Club in Kemptville, Ontario.

A field of 144 players began the tournament under adverse weather conditions. Record-setting rains hampered the start of the first round, giving way to high winds on Saturday afternoon.

Despite the conditions, play was exemplary from the talented field of players, further lending credibility to their skills levels.

Leading the way on day one was Brennan Smith of Kingston, Ontario. The Amherstview Golf Club member posted a 67 (-5) on day one to take a two-stroke lead over a pack of his nearest pursuers. Falling in just behind him were a handful of players all at -3 on day one, including Joceyln Menard, Jack Dewan, Connor Lyon, Jonah O’Connor, and defending champion Robert Mustard.

On the wildly windy day two it was Mustard, a two-time past tournament champion, who put up the greatest resistance to Smith’s attempt at victory. For much of the day the two battled back and forth, tied at times, until Smith moved two strokes ahead with just a couple holes to play. Mustard would fire one last birdie volley on the 36th hole to lessen the gap between them, but Smith held on for the one-stroke victory. A final round of 70, including a clean inward nine holes encompassing 33 strokes pushed him to a -7 total and the win.

“I played good,” exclaimed the pleased champion who received a prize pack that included a Tony Harris Fine Art giclee print of the 12th hole at Augusta National . “The weather was tough and I think it just came down to pounding fairways and greens and trying to make some putts. I haven’t won a tournament in a long time and the putter worked this week. That was something I haven’t done it a while so it felt good.”

Smith, a late entry who is no stranger to tournament play, showed his veteran abilities in dealing with the unwelcome conditions over the two days. He kept himself on task despite the distractions. “I just tried to focus as best as you can. Tried to pick spots; tried to get the number right as best you can and then hope for the best.”

Even as that unfolded for himself, Smith says he kept a close eye on Mustard as the two played side-by-side in the final round. “The guy’s a player. He put a lot of pressure on me today. We were back and forth all over the front nine, and then I made a couple birdies to start the back; and then he made a couple late, and then he clutched a 6 or 7 footer there on 18 to put the pressure on me. He’s a great player and it was a lot of fun playing with him.”

“It feels great,” added Brennan when asked what getting his name on the trophy means to him. “You look at the names on the trophy and they are all exceptional players. To be a part of that is awesome, and I’m looking forward to defending next year.”

Brennan Smith

In the second division it was Aiden Coyle who locked in the win with birdies on the closing two holes of the tournament. Coyle had been the co-leader overnight after an even par, 72, but backed it up with a 75. That 147 total was two better than Carter Jarrett.

“A lot of ups and downs but overall it was a good weekend,” shared Coyle who says he leaned on various parts of his game over 36 holes. “A lot of iron shots were going where I wanted them; the putting was up and down, and my driver was pretty consistent throughout the weekend.”

Aiden Coyle

After a great round of 73, Bill Karras was able to keep both hands on the wheel maintain a one-stroke lead through through 36 holes to take the 3rd Flight (C Division). His final round of 79 left him at a +8 total, one better than Francisco Sanchez.

“It wasn’t pretty but it was enough to get the job done,” said Karras. ‘I played well yesterday but today was more of a grind. I rolled the ball well.”

Bill Karras

Extraordinary play helped Chad Moran to the D Flight title. It was a resounding victory, a five-stroke win over second place finisher Ken Robson, courtesy of a 156 total, round of 76 and 80.

“Probably a couple of the best rounds I have played in my life, to tell you the truth,” noted the shocked winner. “I’m not a long hitter, but my short game was on fire,” he replied when asked what the key was to his victory. “In the first round I holed a bunker shot for birdie; that might be the second of my life.”

Moran added about the event in general, “It was fantastic. It’s my second year playing; I played last year. I’ve played in a few tournaments by other organizations but this is the one you have to get into. It’s so well organized and the prizing is great.

Chad Moran

“It was a tough start to the event but the players persevered,” said Tournament Director Jeff Bauder of Flagstick Golf Magazine. “We were glad to see the weather calm down bit for the final nine for the lead players. It helped make it a quality finish once again. Congratulations to Brennan on his great play and the win.”

“Thank you to the entire field, our biggest yet, for playing. Many travelled long distances to be here and we really appreciated their dedication and faith in us to run a quality tournament. The positive comments we heard from many among the 144 were very nice to hear. We want to thank all the sponsors – TaylorMade Golf Canada and adidas Canada for their support. I also want to thank all our rules officials, volunteers, and staff for their efforts in once again making this a notable championship on the tournament schedule. We look forward to the next edition in 2022.”

He added, “eQuinelle has been nothing but supportive as the host facility since 2013 and the course received nothing but praise through the entire weekend. Thank you to Rick Milks (GM), Scott McInroy (Head Professional), Chris Vollett (Superintendent), and all their TMSI teams for taking care of us.”

Final Leaderboard