Brockville Country Club Adds To Professional Staff

The historic Brockville Country Club has made an addition to their key golf personnel.

The club has shared that Adam Miller will be joining their staff, effective April 1, 2021.

A PGA of Canada Class Professional who grew up in the game, Adam learned the business early as the son of Thom Miller, a PGA of Canada Class A Life Professional.

After a fine amateur playing career, Adam turned professional in 2014 and by 2019 he had earned recognition as the PGA Apprentice Professional of The Year.

Adam Miller

The younger Miller has continually built his skill set in the business, first serving as the Assistant Professional at the Smiths Falls Golf & Country Club from 2014-2018, before earning his Class A and becoming the Associate Professional in 2019.

He then ascended to the position of Director of Golf at the club in 2020.

As well as being a certified PGA of Canada Club Fitter and Instructor, Adam has continued his fine level of play into the professional game. His name can often be found near the top of the player rankings for the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone on the Flagstick.com Players Tour. He has made multiple appearances in the annual PING Challenge Cup, a spot reserved for the top players each season.

Brockville Country Club General Manager Jason Walmark shared with Flagstick that they were delighted to have Adam join and strengthen their team and that they eagerly welcome Adam, his wife Christina, and daughter Rhys, to the club.

