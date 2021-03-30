Staff Changes and More Brewing at Brockville Country Club

News today from the Brockville Country Club as the Director of Sports Operations, Doug Wark, has decided to move on from the club.

General Manager Jason Walmark has confirmed that Wark has tendered his resignation. Wark has been in his role at the historic club since January , 2017.

Walmark has shared that Adam Miller, who recently joined the club as an Associate Professional, has been assigned the position of Head Professional.

“We are excited for Adam and the leadership he will bring with the golf operations and mentoring golf staff,” said Walmark in a communication with Flagstick.com.

In additional news, today the club revealed publicly that they have engaged with a local brewery on a special project. In 2020 the club started an initiative that saw them install honey bee hives on Hole #4 for the purposes of potential food & beverage projects. The outcome is that they are using that honey in a partnership with Brockville-based 1000 Island Brewing Company. The brewhouse will be making “Out Of Bounds, no. 4 honey lager” for the club.

Walmark says that the beer will be on tap at their facility and will also be offered in cans for take-away. It will be available soon.

