Brooke Defends Title at Meijer LPGA Classic Without Sister Brittany By Her Side

Grand Rapids, Michigan and the Meijer LPGA Classic For Simple Give will feel a little different for Brooke Henderson this year.

The Smiths Falls, Ontario pro and 10-time LPGA winner will be without the services of her caddy, sister Brittany Henderson, this week. Henderson will defend her 2019 title (the event was not held in 2020) with a temporary replacement for the only caddy she has had since 2016 due to work visa issue for her older sibling.

Steve Eubanks has the full details for the LPGA TOUR at this link.