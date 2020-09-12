News Alert: Brooke Henderson Shares Lead Through 54 Holes at ANA Inspiration

(Ranch Mirage, California) – After a third round 65 (-7), Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, ON is tied for the lead through 54 holes at the ANA Inspiration with Nelly Korda.

Henderson tied a tournament record on Saturday with a front nine score of 30 (-6).

Both players are at -12. The duo are two shots ahead of a trio of players that includes Katherine Kirk, Lexi Thompson, and Mirim Lee.

Brooke is seeking her 10th LPGA title and 2nd Major Championship, just days after turning 23 years old.

She noted after her third round, “So things really clicked today and even the last few days but I’m just giving myself a lot of good opportunities and it was nice to get off it a really fast start today. Kind of relaxed, and unfortunately didn’t get as many on the back as I would have liked but I’m definitely happy with the round and excited for tomorrow.”

The only other Canadian to win the ANA Inspiration title is Sandra Post who won back-to-back titles in 1978 and 1979 at what was then called the Dinah Shore Classic. The tournament was designated a major championship in 1983.

The other Canadian in the field, Alena Sharp, is tied for 62nd at +3.

Brooke will tee off on Sunday in the final group at 9:35 a.m. local time (12:35 p.m. est) alongside Korda and Kirk.

We will follow this story on Sunday and provide a wrap-up report.