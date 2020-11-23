Henderson Steady In LPGA Return at Pelican Championship

It had been more than a month since Brooke Henderson had played an LPGA event but the 23-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ontario picked up where she left off on Sunday, almost exactly.

Playing in a new event, the Pelican Women’s Championship presented by DEX Imaging and Konica Minolta, near Tampa, Florida, Henderson ended the week in a tie for 6th place.

Her rounds of 68, 70, 66, and 69 resulted in a -7 total, well back of winner Sei Young Kim (-14) but enough to secure the 53rd top-ten finish of her LPGA career.

In a Covid pandemic affected season Henderson has made just eight appearances but she has made the most of them.

Her tie for 6th this past week follows a 6th place at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in October, a tie for 6th place at the Shoprite LPGA, and a playoff loss at the ANA Inspiration. She has missed just one cut and six of her eight finishes have been inside the top 15.

Henderson’s Olympic teammate Alena Sharp ended play at The Pelican Championship in share for 27th place.

Both players are confirmed for the field at the United States Women’s Open Championship to be played next month in Houston, Texas.

