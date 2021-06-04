Henderson Just One Off The Lead at 76th U.S. Women’s Open

Brooke Henderson, in pursuit of her 11th LPGA win and 2nd major championship, opens the 76th U.S. Women’s Open with a 68 (-3) and is one shot back of the lead held by Mel Reid, and 17-year-old amateur Megha Ganne.

Brooke is tied for 3rd with Megan Khang and Angel Yin. Ball-striking was on form for the Smiths Falls, Ontario golfer at the Olympic Club, hitting 14 of 18 greens. She managed to make six birdies on the day, against three bogeys.

Early in the week the course, which has hosted ten previous U.S.G.A National Championships, was anticipated to give players fits, but Henderson recognized some opportunities and took advantage of them on day one.

“They moved a lot of tees up,” she noted to post-round. “So when I saw that, I was like, Wow, as long as you hit the fairway you’re going to have a short iron in. Like I said, just try to take advantage of some of those holes that were moved up, and then once you start playing well and start making some birdies, then you get a little bit more confident. Some of tougher holes look a little easier.

Unfortunately she capped the day with a three-putt on the last, missing a short putt for par from just above the hole to fall out of a share of the lead.

Even with the tumultuous nature of the round, she tried to keep herself as steady as possible.

“I did. I birdied the 1st hole, which was really nice, but I made an incredible bogey on the 2nd hole, so I didn’t know how the day was going to go. I just tried to stay smart and stay calm, and I hit a lot of fairways, which I think you have to do here, and a lot of greens.”

Henderson says she capitalized on a easier set-up in round one, but knows the rest of the week may be full of tests.

“The course was still super challenging. So if you didn’t make the fairway, it was hard to make par, so I think the next three days will be challenging and interesting.”

She’ll be in the morning wave for round 2 on Friday, set to tee off at 8:28 am local time to San Francisco alongside Lexi Thompson and Patty Tavatanakit.

—

The trio of other Canadians in the field did not fare as well as Henederson in round one. Rebecca Lee-Bentham shares 84th after a 76 (+5), amateur Noemie Pare turned in an 80 and sits in a tie for 139th, while left Megan Osland posted the highest round round of the field, a 90, and WD for undisclosed reasons.

You can follow the leaderboard at this link.

