Brooke Henderson Ties For 6th at ShopRite LPGA Classic

England’s Mel Reid earned her first LPGA victory in Galloway, New Jersey this week but a Canadian is showing her game is in form headed into another Major Championship appearance.

Canada’s Brooke Henderson completed play in a share of 6th place this week at the SeaView Golf Club just outside Atlantic City. Rounds of 68,70, 65, and 70 had her finish at -11 total. That was good enough for her third top-ten finish of the shortened season, and the 51st of her career. It follows a playoff loss at the ANA Inspiration.

The nine-time LPGA winner is looking in form as she prepares to begin play at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this week at Aronimik Golf Club near Philadelphia. The Smiths Falls, Ontario golfer won that title in 2016.

For her play in New Jersey, Henderson earned $34,112 and will maintain her World #4 ranking. She is moved up to 13th in the Race To The CME Globe from 17th place and is now within $113,000 of the $7 million mark for official career earnings.

Joining Henderson in the field for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will be fellow Canadian Alena Sharp.

Sharp tied for 40th this past week in New Jersey.

