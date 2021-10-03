Brooke Henderson Comes Close at Shoprite LPGA Classic

Canada’s Brooke Henderson threw at final round 64 at the Seaview Resort Bay Golf Course in Galloway, New Jersey, but it left her one shot short of forcing a playoff at the Shoprite LPGA Classic presented by ACER.

Unfortunately for Henderson, after she rolled in her final birdie of the day on the last hole to reach -13, her playing partner, Celine Boutier, made one of her own to earn her second LPGA title at -14. Brooke was trying to run down her 11th title.

Despite that circumstance, Henderson was pleased with the week, her first top-ten since the U.S. Open in June, feeling it was more up to her expectations for herself.

“I just said to Brit, we finally played like us, and that feels really good,” the Smiths Falls, Ontario golfer gushed after her bogey-free round. “It was so fun to be back in contention. It was just fun to be near the top and have a chance to make a couple birdies coming in. I hit a couple good putts and they didn’t fall. And then would’ve been nice to give that eagle a chance on 18, but just to be there in two and have the opportunity is awesome. So I’m really excited and looking forward to next week.”

Asked to expound on what it mean to “play like us,” Brooke explained.

“You know, just like being aggressive and confident on the golf course again, which feels awesome. Chase some birdies and making stuff happen and climbing the leaderboard. That’s what we love to do on Sundays and it’s been a little while since we been doing that, so it feels really good.”

With her t-2 finish, Henderson is projected to move up to #9 in the CME Race to the Globe, a big step up from the #16 spot where she started the week.

It should also help her return to the top-ten in the Rolex World Rankings where she dropped to #11 last week. It is her first outside of the top-ten since April, 2019.