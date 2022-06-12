Brooke Henderson Wins 11th LPGA Tour Title

The CBS telecast left the LPGA before a playoff ensued on Sunday afternoon and they just may regret it (it was moved over to CNBC). If CBS had stuck around for a few minutes they may have been able to set record broadcast numbers in Canada by covering both a Canuck winner on the LPGA Tour and a riveting RBC Canadian Open telecast to follow.

Television aside, the outcome would have been the same for Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ontario who secured her 11th career LPGA victory at the ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by ACER in a one-hole playoff with Lindsay Weaver-Wright. The latter matched Henderson’s 54-hole total of twelve under par but the 24 year-old Canadian spurned the advance with an eagle on the first extra hole to walk away with the win. It is one better than her best showing in seven previous appearances at the ShopRite; she tied for second in 2021.

Henderson shared 9th placed heading into the final round after laps of 67-70 over the Bay Course at the Seaview Resort on Galloway, New Jersey, but a final round 64 on the par 71 layout surged her into the lead. The round was relatively flawless with no bogies to tarnish the five birdies and an eagle on the 9th hole.

“I love to make birdies and there are a lot of birdie opportunities out there,” said an excited Henderson about why she has such a good record at the ShopRite and always feels she can do well there.

“It’s incredible. The list of champions here is phenomenal, so to have my name be a part of that and to be a part of history is really meaningful to me and very special.

You know, even just walking around this hotel you see the names everywhere and little memorabilia and it’s always fantastic, so I’m just really excited to be a part of history and add my name to that incredible list.”

With her win, Henderson earns 500 points; she is projected to move from 12th to second on the Race to the CME Globe points list with 1,398.258 points.

Henderson earned $262,500 for the victory; she has earned $882,786 this season and $9,070,013 in her career.

This is Henderson’s first victory since the 2021 DIO Implant LA Open. She has won at least once in seven of the last eight years, only missing in 2020.

Brooke says she is excited about the upcoming schedule. The Tour heads to the MEIJER LPGA Classic for Simply Give and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in the next couple weeks, events Brooke has won prior.

