Brooke Rivers Wins 43rd Girls North & South at Pinehurst Resort

We trailed her on the golf course at Cataraqui Golf & Country Club just two years ago as she tried to win the Ontario Women’s Match Play title as a 14 year-old, followed her tournament exploits since then, and are unfazed now to see her as the winner of the prestigious 43rd Girls North & South Championship. Brooke Rivers of Brampton, Ontario surged to the title this week at the historic Pinehurst Resort.

The now 16 year-old did so via rounds of 68-70-70 (-8) to become one of few winners to win at the “Home of American Golf”. The last was Judith Kyrinis of Thornhill, Ontario who won the Senior Women’s North & South in 2015 and 2016.

