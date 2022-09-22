Buchanan and Percy Rule at PGA of Ottawa Fall Championship

by Joe McLean

The Smiths Falls Golf & Country Club in Smiths Falls, Ontario hosted the 2022 Fall Championship on the Flagstick.com PGA Ottawa Tour on Wednesday, September 21st.

Apart from a short weather delay later in the day because of lightning in the area, conditions were perfect for golf on a golf course in great condition.

MAIN DIVISION

Tied at the conclusion of regulation play with PGA of Canada’s James Sperinck at 3 under par 68, it took two extra holes of play for Gord Percy to claim his Fall Championship win. Both players bogied the par 3, 160 yard – 18th hole on their first attempts and Gord was able to par the second time around over another bogie for James.

Gord Percy is the President of the PGA of Canada as well as the General Manager of the Smiths Falls Golf & Country Club and he joked that he hadn’t seen much of the course this year with all of the traveling his role requires as the PGA of Canada President.

A few of his members were talking to Gord before he teed off and they had suggested he might be better off playing in the Senior instead of the Main Division. It appears that Gord was right in his choice.

Flagstick caught up with Gord shortly after the conclusion of his playoff win and asked him about his game today.

“It’s pretty exciting”, said the Fall Championship Winner. “I played really good today. I made putts and played incredible actually. It wasn’t the prettiest of playoffs but I got the job done. It’s great to have the guys out to Smiths Falls. I enjoy that as much as the actual golf competition. It’s good to see everybody.”

Also finishing in the money at Smiths Falls were James Sperinck (PGA of Canada) in 2nd place followed by the PGA of Canada’s Dan McNeely and Camelot Golf & Country Club’s Lee Curry in a tie for 3rd place with scores of even par. Tied for 5th place with scores of 1 over par 72 were The Landings’ Michael Beneteau and Allen McGee from Edgewood Links. Michel Dagenais from Kingsway Park finished alone in 7th place with his score of 3 over par 74. Tied for the last money position in 8th place with scores of 4 over par 75 were GolfTEC Ottawa’s Teru Hino-Jencz, Brockville’s Adam Miller, Rideau View’s Roger Beale and Casselview’s Denis Girard.

Darrell Buchanan (Photo: Joe McLean)

SENIOR DIVISION

Darrell Buchanan from The Meadows Golf & Country Club bested the field of senior PGA of Ottawa professionals with his score of 4 over par 75 accompanied by Rolly, his caddy of 19 years.

Flagstick caught up with Darrell and asked him about his win in a year that he is contemplating retirement.

“That decision has been made”, were Darrell’s words. He continued, “So this will be my last year. I can’t honestly say that this will be my last pro event. I think I’ll play next year but we’ll see. Without access to a driving range or a golf course to play every day, who knows what’s going to happen to the game?

It was fantastic to win today. I had COVID earlier in the year and my expectations were a little low. I like this Golf Genius App. You think you’re playing bad but you check the app and find out you’re better than you thought you were. It actually helped coming down the last four holes today. The golf course was also perfect today.”

The PGA of Canada’s Malcolm Trickey finished alone in 2nd place with his score of 7 over par 78. Tied for 3rd place with scores of 8 over par 79 and also receiving cheques were the Ottawa Hunt’s Dave Kalil, GreyHawk’s Dany Lacombe and GUNNGOLF’s Graham Gunn.

Stephen Veenema (Photo: Joe McLean)

STEPHEN VEENEMA PLAYS INTO THE PGA OF CANADA

Nine candidates for membership attempted to play in to the PGA of Canada at the Smiths Falls Golf & Country Club, playing ahead of the field of PGA of Ottawa Golf Professionals playing in their Fall Championships.

Steve Veenema from the Loch March Golf & Country Club with his score of 4 over par 75 was the only candidate to successfully qualify and continue his journey to become a PGA of Canada Professional.

Flagstick talked with Stephen and asked him about his round of golf and playing in to the PGA of Canada.

“I’m ecstatic”, said Stephen. “It was a little nerve wracking out there. I had a rocky start and coming down the stretch I knew I was in as long as I didn’t add an 8 or a nine to the card. I was happy to make that final putt on 18 and secure the deal.”

