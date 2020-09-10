Burton Debuts New Golf Bag Models For Ladies

Burton Golf has revealed their newly designed LDX Plus Ladies Cart Bags, which were made in collaboration with Southwind Apparel and are available in 5 unique printed patterns. Southwind Apparel is a women’s clothing brand reflecting the core values and high-quality products that made their primary company, Spunkwear, a success.

“I really love the variety of pattern options on this new model,” said Michelle Roop, Marketing Manager at Burton Golf. “These bags are both practical and fun and go great with our new coordinating LDX umbrellas.”

The LDX Plus Cart Bag includes an upgraded 14-way organizer top with full-length individual dividers and a rubberized putter well. It features 7 total pockets including a fleece-lined valuables pocket, 2 large garment pockets and an insulated cooler pocket. The LDX comes standard with an umbrella holder and a rain hood with dual access. A towel ring and glove holder are additional, convenient accessories. These bags are embroiderable for customization and weigh in at just 4.9 lbs. Matching LDX umbrella patterns are available on select models.