Irish Eyes Are Smiling On New Callaway Truvis Balls

It’s not for everyone but it’s a whole lot of fun.

Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, Callaway Golf has put their new limited edition Chrome Soft Truvis Shamrock Golf Balls up for sale.

Under the colourful look you’ll find the same Chrome Soft Golf Ball that you are used to, but on the surface you get a distinctive Shamrock Truvis design. It’s easy to spot in the air and has a distinctive look when rolling on the ground for putts and chips.

They will be available both online and at retail, immediately.

