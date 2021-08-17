Product Watch: Callaway Introduces Epic Super Hybrids

Callaway Golf has unveiled the new Epic Super Hybrids with some big claims. The strongest is that these are the longest hybrids ever. Well, that remains to be seen, and a hybrid still requires control, but any extra yardage is certainly appreciated by most golfers.

In developing these new clubs, available in five lofts, implemented many of the technologies used to create their successful Epic drivers. That includes an all-titanium artificial intellgence (A.I.). designed Flash Face, titanium body, and triaxial carbon crown.

Internally the heads utilize “Jailbreak A.I. Velocity Blades” to help stiffen the body and boost flex of the face for more ball speed. Highly notable is the use of up to 90 grams of tungsten in the sole to boost the launch through a low centre of gravity while also enhancing the stability due to a higher moment of inertia.

Loft options will be 16°, 18°, 21°, 24°, 27°, and the clubs will come to retail on September 9th.