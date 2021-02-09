Carleton Golf & Yacht Club Names Head Golf Professional

The next Head Golf Professional in the nearly sixty-year history of the Carleton Golf & Yacht Club has been named.

The Manotick, Ontario-area golf club revealed to their members this past weekend that they had hired Cameron Gall for the position of Head Professional and Manager of Golf Operations.

The news was shared publicly today.

The Carleton Golf & Yacht Club (Photo: Scott MacLeod)

Gall moves into the role vacated by long-time Head Professional Gord Percy, who moved on to the Smiths Falls Golf & Country Club late last year.

Gall comes with an in-depth level of experience, including many years working in the private club sector.

He was most recently the Head Professional at the Highwood Golf Club in High River, Alberta, but his roots are in Ontario. That includes stints as an Associate Professional at Scarboro Golf & Country Club, and Assistant Professional positions at Rosedale Golf Club, and the Thornhill Club – all high-regarded.

Gall, a native of Ridgeway, Ontario, has been a Class A member of the PGA of Canada for eight years but has 17 years of industry experience.

His formal education includes a Kinesiology degree from Western University, and a graduate studies diploma in Golf Operations Management from the Golf Management Institute of Canada.

Cameron was also a junior member of St George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto where his father was the Head Superintendent.

“Cameron’s experience providing world class member service at Canada’s premier golf clubs will be an asset to Carleton where he can continue providing the highest level of personalized service for members and their guests while passionately promoting the world’s greatest game,” was shared in a release from the club.

Cameron will begin his tenure at Carleton Golf and Yacht Club on March 1st.

