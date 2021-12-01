The Victoriaville Golf Club and Golf Québec Team Up To Run Sani Marc Canada Cup

Victoriaville, Québec – The largest pro golf event contested in Canada in 2021, the Sani Marc Canada Cup, has announced a reorganization. The professional tournament, held in conjunction with the City of Victoriaville, will now look to Golf Québec for assistance in running the event. For the past two championships that role was previously held by the Great Lakes Tour, which will still stay remain a partner in the event, with some members of that tour receiving exemptions.

“We are extremely proud of this new affiliation and look forward to taking on new challenges with Golf Québec. This new synergy can only be beneficial for the development of professional golf in Canada, especially here in Québec, and we would like to take this opportunity to thank Jean-Pierre Beaulieu for this great opportunity,” mentioned Jerry Séguin, President of the event, who reminded that, for a second year, the Sani Marc Canada Cup will support “PROCURE”, an organization that informs, helps research on prostate cancer, and offers very valuable support.

“It is an honour for Golf Québec to team up with the Victoriaville Golf Club and the organizing committee of the Sani Marc Canada Cup. We wish to perpetuate the tradition and bring in our expertise to further enhance this major Canadian competition,” said Jean-Pierre Beaulieu, Executive Director of Golf Québec.

“More than anything, we are very proud to be affiliated with a competition that offers the best professional and amateur players in the province the opportunity to compete against a contingent of high-level golfers,” added Éric Couture, Director of Competitions for Golf Québec. More information about the Sani Marc Canada Cup will be announced in early 2022.

In a release, the organizing committee stated that they also like to thank Jim Kenesky and Colin Murray of the Great Lakes Tour as, “an important partner in the organization of the Sani Marc – Desjardins Canada Cup for the past two editions.” They added of the group, “Your expertise and professionalism have been exemplary, and you have made our tournament stand out across Canada.”

“The Great Lakes Tour will remain a partner in the championship as there will be several members of their association who will continue to obtain exemptions to participate in the Sani Marc Canada Cup in collaboration with the City of Victoriaville in 2022,” concluded Jerry Seguin.

The 2022 tournament will be contested on August 8 to 14, 2022 at the Victoriaville Golf Club. Once again they will welcome a field of 156 players who will vie for a $125,000 overall purse, with $25,000 going to the winner. Blair Bursey of Newfoundland claimed that honour in 2020.