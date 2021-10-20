Golf Snowbird Migration Returns? Recent Flagstick Poll Suggests So

Recent news that land travel will return for non-commercial, fully-vaccinated between Canada and the United States on November 8, appears to have been greeted warmly by golf snowbirds.

In a recent Flagstick.com poll on Twitter more than 40% of the respondents (an audience that consists mostly of the dedicated golfers) plan to make a golf trip to the United States in the winter ahead. Almost 17% more are also considering it.

Clearly there are also a large contingent who will be waiting things out awhile. More than 42% of the poll respondents say they will NOT be planning a golf trip south this winter.

