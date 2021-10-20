fbpx
Golf Snowbird Migration Returns? Recent Flagstick Poll Suggests So

October 20, 2021 Scott MacLeod Tee Shots

Golf Destinations like Pinehurst may be seeing a few more Canadian golfers this winter. Pinehurst #4, 11th hole, Photo: Pinehurst Resort

Recent news that land travel will return for non-commercial, fully-vaccinated between Canada and the United States on November 8, appears to have been greeted warmly by golf snowbirds.

In a recent Flagstick.com poll on Twitter more than 40% of the respondents (an audience that consists mostly of the dedicated golfers) plan to make a golf trip to the United States in the winter ahead. Almost 17% more are also considering it.

Clearly there are also a large contingent who will be waiting things out awhile. More than 42% of the poll respondents say they will NOT be planning a golf trip south this winter.

