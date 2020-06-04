Canada’s Darcy Donaldson Named NCAA Division II Dave Williams National Golf Coach Of The Year

Darcy Donaldson has earned yet another accolade for his collegiate golf coaching prowess.

The Marathon, Ontario native was named as the winner of the Dave Williams National Coach of Year Award presented by Golf Pride Grips over the weekend by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).

Donaldson, the Head Coach at Division II Georgia Southwestern (GSW), was recognized alongside five other coaches from their respective divisions. That included Michael Beard of Pepperdine (Division I), Jim Ott of Illinois Wesleyan (Division III), Keiser’s Brandon Miller (NAIA), Walt Williams of Midland College (NJCAA Division I), and Darin Pint of Kirkwood (NJCAA Division II).

“It’s a great honour but I think I would have rather had the kids play for a National Championship,” Donaldson shared by phone about the recognition. “I’m not sure it feels real yet; maybe it will more when I actually have it,” he joked.

Georgia Southwestern posted four victories during the 2019-20 season under the direction of Donaldson. The Hurricanes also finished the year with three top-five finishes and closed out the year as the #1 ranked team in the NCAA Division II Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll.

“I am not one that really looks for personal awards, that’s not me, but I’m proud of the team and how far they have come.”

Donaldson says it was tough finish to the season with it being shortened due to the Covid-19 pandemic but admits the attention from the award may be helpful in attracting future student athletes to the school in Americus, Georgia, and the Hurricane golf program.

“There are a lot of opportunities here. I’m certainly getting a few more letters of interest with the success of the team. There are a lot of positives to a school like ours.”

Donaldson, who has been the head coach at GSW since 2012-2013, was also named as the Peachbelt Conference Coach of the Year in April.