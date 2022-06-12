Canada’s Katie Cranston Wins 2022 Women’s Porter Cup

It proved to be an all-Ontario battle for the 9th Women’s Porter Cup title in Lewiston, New York when the event concluded on June 10.

Katie Cranston of Oakville, Ontario and Brooke Rivers of Brampton, Ontario extended play at the Niagara Falls Golf & Country Club after both finished at 211, 5-under-par, through 54 holes of regulation.

Rivers was first in the house at the score while Cranston was left to chase. She did so efficiently, making up a five-shot deficit over the last five holes to force a playoff.

It was a lengthy playoff, but Cranston prevailed, adding another top amateur title to her resume following a recent victory at the Scott Robertson Memorial in Virginia.

Jonah Bronstein has a full blow-by-blow of the final moments here on the tournament website.

Eastern Ontario readers can note that two Ottawa-area golfers, Ashley Lafontaine and Haley Yerxa, were both part of a tie for 13th, respectively.

Full Leaderboard

Please leave this field empty Flagstick Digest delivers the most current and informative golf content directly to your inbox. Whether looking for the latest from the Tours, In-depth Interviews, Product Analysis or just about anything golf...WE DELIVER!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

