Canada’s Kurtis Barkley Leads G4D Tour Event at The Belfry

He’s the 4th ranked Canadian in the world in his segment of the sport, but being #1 is what Kurtis Barkley has on his mind.

Attaining that ranking in the The World Ranking for Golfers with Disability (WR4GD) could get a little bit closer for the 34 year-old if he can hang on to win the G4D @ Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield, England.

On Monday the amateur who plays out of the Cedar Glen Golf Course in Boucks Hill, Ontario toured the famed Brabazon layout at The Belfry in even par, 72. He had just one blemish on his card and a single birdie to offset it.

It is enough to give his a two-shot lead over a trio of players with one round left on the schedule.

One Tuesday Barkley will tee off in the final group at 9:10 a.m. local time alongside one of his pursuers, Johan Kammerstad of Sweden, the 9th-ranked player in the world.

“Great work by my caddie, Joe Flanagan, today,” Barkley shared in a quick message with Flagstick.com post-round. “Same game plan tomorrow,” he added.

You can follow the leaderboard at this link.

