Canada’s Taylor Pendrith Dealing With Rib Injury

There will be a slight pause in the action for PGA TOUR Rookie Taylor Pendrith. The 30 year-old Richmond Hill, Ontario golfer has been enjoying a successful inaugural campaign on the world’s top pro golf circuit, but after a quality finish in his most recent appearance, a t-13 finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, he will now be on the shelf for a bit.

Elliot Kerr, the President of Landmark Sport Group, and his representative, provided an update to Flagstick.com on Monday.

“Taylor has been feeling rib discomfort since the Players Championship and an MRI revealed a rib fracture. After consultation with his doctors, it has been determined that he should continue resting until the rib is fully healed,” Kerr conveyed by email. “The rib will be monitored regularly with a plan to return to play after the PGA Championship.”

That would make the recovery window at least another month for the big-hitting two-time PGA TOUR Canada winner. The PGA Championship takes place on May 19-22, 2022 at Southern Hills CC in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Pendrith, who earned his spot on the PGA TOUR via the Korn Ferry Tour points list, has competed in 15 events in his rookie campaign. He has made 10 cuts, earned $966,624, and is currently in 76th place in the FedEx Cup Points standings. His best finish was a t-5 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

