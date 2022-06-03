Canadian Contingent Grows For 2022 RBC Canadian Open – Mike Weir Among Those Added To Field

(via Golf Canada) – Golf Canada and RBC confirmed today that 8-time PGA TOUR winner and Canadian Golf Hall of Famer Mike Weir has accepted an exemption to compete in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, June 6-12 at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto.

With the appearance, Weir, the 2003 Master champion and past winner on PGA TOUR Champions who recently finished T4 at the 2022 Senior PGA Championship, will be making his 29th start in the RBC Canadian Open, third-most in tournament history behind fellow Canadian Golf Hall of Famers George Cumming (32) and Gordon Brydson (30).

Also accepting an exemption to compete in the 111th playing of the Canada’s National Men’s Open Championship are PGA TOUR veteran David Hearn of Brantford, Ont. as well as Winnipeg, Man. native Aaron Cockerill who currently sits 40th on the DP World Tour ranking. Hearn will be competing in his 18th RBC Canadian Open while Cockerill will make his first appearance.

A pair of Canadians currently competing on the Korn Ferry Tour – Stuart MacDonald of Vancouver and Albin Choi of Toronto – have also been extended exemption to compete at St. George’s. Choi, who is currently ranked no. 93 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list will compete in his sixth RBC Canadian while MacDonald, a member of Golf Canada’s Young Pro Squad who is currently ranked no. 111 on the Korn Ferry money list will play in his first RBC Canadian Open.

Two other members of Golf Canada’s Young Pro Squad – Miles Creighton of Digby, N.S. and Jared du Toit of Kimberly, B.C. – have also been extended exemptions. Creighton will make his first-ever start in Canada’s National Men’s Open Championship while du Toit, who made a magical run in 2016 to finish T9 as an amateur, will make his fourth appearance.

Team Canada Amateur Squad member AJ Ewart of Coquitlam, B.C. will also compete in his first RBC Canadian Open. The 23-year-old sophomore at Barry University has earned seven career NCAA Division II victories including four this season. Ewart’s Team Canada teammate, 21-year-old Johnny Travale of Stoney Creek, Ont., has also accepted an exemption.

A third member of the Team Canada Amateur Squad—Max Sekulic of Rycroft, Alta. will also compete in his first RBC Canadian Open, an exemption he earned by winning the 2021 Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship. Sekulic will compete in the RBC Canadian Open as a professional.

Calgary native Wes Heffernan will compete in his seventh RBC Canadian Open, earning his exemption as the top finisher of on the 2021 PGA of Canada player rankings.

Canadian Callum Davison of Duncan, B.C. (2021 PGA TOUR Canada season winner) will compete on an exemption previously earned through PGA TOUR Canada and will be joined by Delta, B.C. resident Yi Cao (2020 Canada Life Series winner).

Brendan Leonard of Cambridge, Ont. recently earned a spot in the field by winning the RBC Canadian Open Ontario Regional Qualifier at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. The next 20 finishers from the Ontario Reginal Qualifier will join 11 players from the Quebec Qualifier (May 9 at Club do Golf Le Blainvillier in Blainville, Que.) nine players from the BC Qualifier (May 17 at Meadow Gardens Golf Club in Pitt Meadows, B.C.), and six from the Alberta Qualifier (May 30 at Mickelson National Golf Club in Calgary, Alta.) in the Final Monday Qualifier on June 6 at Oakdale Golf and Country Club. Four exemptions from the Final Qualifier on Monday, June 6 will be available into the field of the RBC Canadian Open.

A full Canadian contingent will also celebrate the return of the RBC Canadian Open led by world no. 34 Corey Conners, past PGA TOUR winners Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor as well as fellow PGA TOUR members Taylor Pendrith, Adam Svensson, Michael Gligic and Roger Sloan.

Tickets for the 2022 RBC Canadian Open are available here.

