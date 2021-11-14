fbpx
Canadian Golf Journalists Host State of the Game Virtual Summit (Video)

November 14, 2021 Scott MacLeod Canadian Golf News, Golf Industry News, Tee Shots

The Golf Journalists Association of Canada (GJAC) recently hosted another installment of their Virtual Summit series, presented by RBC.

The latest, held on November 10, saw the State of Canadian Golf as the topic with a moderated question and answer period followed by questions to the panel from the audience.

Panelists for this summit included:

*Laurence Applebaum, Golf Canada
*Kris Jonasson, BC Golf
*Kevin Thistle, PGA of Canada
*Jason Logan, SCOREGolf Magazine – Moderator

Watch the entire summit below:

