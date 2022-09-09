Canadian Golf Journalists Name Jim Clark as 2022 Recipient of Dick Grimm Award

The Golf Journalists Association of Canada (GJAC) announced have announced that Jim Clark is the recipient of the 2022 Dick Grimm Award, the association’s highest honour.



A committee of past GJAC Presidents selected Clark, who has volunteered for the RBC Canadian Open every single year but one since 1984.



Named in honour of Canadian Golf Hall of Famer Richard “Dick” Grimm, whose legendary service to the Canadian Open and the Canadian golf industry is unparalleled in Canadian golf history, the Dick Grimm Award is presented annually to those who have made a significant lifetime contribution to Canadian golf.



Clark’s leadership was put on display 11 times as the Canadian Open Tournament Chair, in addition to being the CP Women’s Open Tournament Chair on two occasions.



Clark has been recognized for his work in the golf industry by virtue of the Golf Canada Distinguished Service Award, which he received in 2016, as well as being named an Honourary Life Governor earlier this year. Clark was named to the Town of Aurora Sports Hall of Fame in 2019 in the ‘builder’ category.



“Over the course of his career, Jim’s work has contributed immensely to the Canadian golf community,” said Rick Young, GJAC President. “We’re proud to present him with this award in the name of Dick Grimm, whose tireless efforts to promote the game of golf in Canada had so much in common with what Jim has achieved with his work with Golf Canada.”



Grimm, who passed away in 2014, was a true giant of the game in Canada, and in the world of golf. He was an energetic supporter of GJAC, and the association’s highest annual award is named after him.

PAST WINNERS

2021- Garry McKay

2020 – Kim Locke

2019 – Doug Carrick & Tom McBroom

2018 – Lorie Kane

2017 – John Gordon

2016 – Marlene Stewart Streit

2015 – Lorne Rubenstein

2014 – Jocelyne Bourassa

2013 – Bob Weeks

2012 – Sandra Post

2011 – Jim Barclay

2010 – Dick Grimm

