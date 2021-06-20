Brad Fritsch Takes Fourth at Metropolitan Open

Manotick, Ontario-raised tour pro Brad Fritsch had a fine finish over the week. The 43 year-old took fourth place alone at the 16th World Wide Technology Metropolitan Open Championship in Missouri.

Fritsch, a former winner on the Korn Ferry Tour who now makes his home new Raleigh, North Carolina, closed with his best round of the week, a 69 (-3) at the Lake Forest Golf & Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri.

For the week Fritsch tallied scores of 70,70, and 69 to finish at -7 overall, three strokes off the total posted by winner Erik Edwards of Louisville, Kentucky.

For his efforts Fritsch banked a cheque of $4,550.

Full Results