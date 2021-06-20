fbpx
Brad Fritsch Takes Fourth at Metropolitan Open

June 20, 2021 Scott MacLeod Canadian Golf News, Ontario Golf News, Ottawa Golf News, Tee Shots

Brad Fritsch current official PGA TOUR headshot. (Photo by Jennifer Perez/PGA TOUR)

Manotick, Ontario-raised tour pro Brad Fritsch had a fine finish over the week. The 43 year-old took fourth place alone at the 16th World Wide Technology Metropolitan Open Championship in Missouri.

Fritsch, a former winner on the Korn Ferry Tour who now makes his home new Raleigh, North Carolina, closed with his best round of the week, a 69 (-3) at the Lake Forest Golf & Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri.

For the week Fritsch tallied scores of 70,70, and 69 to finish at -7 overall, three strokes off the total posted by winner Erik Edwards of Louisville, Kentucky.

For his efforts Fritsch banked a cheque of $4,550.

Full Results

