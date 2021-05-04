50th Anniversary Celebration Ahead for Canadian Golf Hall of Fame

Like many things in the Covid-19 era, the plans for the 50th anniversary of the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame and Museum have been taken in a new direction to account for the restrictions on an in-person event.

The commemorate the establishment of the institution a half-century ago, the celebration will now be composed of a Top-50 Most Influential Moments in Canadian Golf voting challenge, a virtual RBC Hall of Fame 50th Anniversary Gala presented by Nike Golf on Tuesday, June 8, and an online auction in support of golf heritage

The challenge will be asking every day people to contribute their votes on which ten of the fifty Canadian golf moments they feel are the most notable.

The Canadian Golf Hall of Fame created the the top-50 moments through a lengthy contribution process with many within the golf industry and with perspective on the history of the nation. Those interested can find the moments posted online, where they read about them but can also vote on their favourites.

The 10 most moments receiving the most votes will be showcased on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 during the RBC Hall of Fame 50th Anniversary Gala presented by Nike Golf. The virtual gala celebration will take place on what would have been RBC Hall of Fame Day during the RBC Canadian Open which was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Following the virtual gala, the top moments will also be celebrated through social channels through the end of the 2021 season.

“Canada’s storied golf history is marked by the signature accomplishments of so many talented legends of our sport and the Top-50 Most Influential Moments voting celebration invites Canadians to share in the moments they feel are most meaningful,” said Golf Canada Director of Heritage Services Meggan Gardner. “While we won’t be able to celebrate in person, the virtual RBC Hall of Fame 50th Anniversary Gala presented by Nike Golf lets us pivot to invite more golf enthusiasts to be a part of the celebration.”

The virtual gala will feature a video showcase of the top-10 greatest moments in Canadian golf as well as interviews with golfers or individuals connected to the moments. The gala will be co-hosted by a pair of honoured members – TSN golf personality Bob Weeks and former LPGA Tour player Gail Graham.



As part of the 50th anniversary celebration, an online auction is currently underway to raise legacy funding for the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame and Museum through the Heritage Fund of the Golf Canada Foundation.



Founded in 1971, the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame began honour the legends of our sport, beginning with the inaugural induction class that included Ada Mackenzie, George Lyon, Charles Murray, Marlene Streit, George Cumming, and Sandy Somerville. To date, 83 honoured members and their accomplishments as players and builders of the game are showcased in the Hall of Fame and Museum along with history, innovations, and standout moments through the storied history of golf in Canada.



JOIN IN CELEBRATING THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE CANADIAN GOLF HALL OF FAME:



To vote on the Top-50 Most Influential Moments in Canadian golf, click here.



To participate in the Canadian golf heritage online auction, click here.

