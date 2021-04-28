USGA Cancels 2021 U.S. Open Qualifying In Canada

It was always a possibility given the state of things in Ontario, and now the United States Golf Association (U.S.G.A.) has made it official. They have cancelled local and final qualifying for the 2021 U.S. Open that was to be held in Ontario.

The news came today with the following statement:

“The province of Ontario in Canada recently announced additional restrictions to address the COVID-19 pandemic. These regulations include a stay-at-home order until May 20 and the closure of all golf courses in Ontario. As a result, the USGA, in coordination with Golf Canada, will not be able to conduct U.S. Open local qualifying at Cherry Hill Club on May 10 and TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on May 18 and final qualifying at Rattlesnake Point Golf Club on June 7. While these cancellations are disappointing the health and safety of all involved is at the heart of this decision. The USGA will continue to monitor health and safety conditions at all qualifying sites.”

