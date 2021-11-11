Canadian Golfers Sign On The Dotted Line For Post-Secondary Schools

Wednesday marked the start of the fall signing period for many post-secondary schools and official celebrations began for many young Canadian golfers. They put pen to paper and made their official commitments to their chosen schools.

Congratulations to all the players on making their decisions, and all the best to them for their education, and post-secondary golf careers.

We will update this page as more signings come to light.

Among those signing were Nyah Kelly (Lindsay, Ontario), Tillie Claggett (Calgary, AB/Texas), Cameron Pero (Bloomfield, Ontario), Nicole Gal (Oakville, Ontario), Isabel Ferguson (Ottawa, Ontario), Lauren Gervais (Ottawa, Ontario), Ashley Lafontaine (Ottawa, Ontario), Emily Zhu (Richmond Hill, Ontario), Peter Blazevic (Mississauga, Ontario), Katie Cranston (Oakville, Ontario), Maddy Pytura (Ottawa, Ontario), Madelin Boyd (Oshawa, Ontario), Aneesh Kaura (Calgary, Alberta), Michael Weber (Burlington, Ontario), Logan Graf (Sylvan Lake, Alberta), Tommy Latter (Mississauga, Ontario), Ethan Irvine (Burlington, Ontario), Abbey Baker (Ashburn, Nova Scotia), Olivia Wilkie (Toronto), Ben Maclean (Niagara Falls, ON), and Willy Bishop (Victoria, B.C.)

🇨🇦 NLI signings for golf starting to roll in. Congratulations to Nyah Kelly who is heading to Georgia to play for the Owls https://t.co/ArpjefIXGo — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) November 10, 2021

NLI signing complete – 🇨🇦 @tillieclaggett officially signs with Vanderbilt. She’s headed for Nashville to play for the Commodores pic.twitter.com/bb2n66Gsiz — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) November 10, 2021

NLI Signing Update: Ottawa’s Izzy Ferguson headed to the west coast to play for @sfu_athletics https://t.co/A0ruu7IWjH — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) November 10, 2021

🇨🇦 NLI signing update: Congratulations to Cameron Pero who will continue the family tradition started by his father, Mike, in attending Miami (Ohio) and playing golf for the Hawks. https://t.co/hi8nip3kqR — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) November 10, 2021

🇨🇦 NLI Signing Update: 2021 Canadian Junior Girls’ Championship winner Nicole Gal is headed for the state of Mississippi! https://t.co/wfwLOVT0hC — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) November 10, 2021

🇨🇦 NLI Signing Update: Nepean, ON’s Lauren Gervais has signed on to attend and play golf for the Davenport University Panthers in Grand Rapids, Michigan under coach Melanie Loughin.



Fellow 🇨🇦 Hannah Meloche of Windsor, ON currently a Senior there. pic.twitter.com/FNitzb19Ua — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) November 10, 2021

🇨🇦 NLI Signing Update: Ottawa’s @ashley_golfs27 Ashley Lafontaine of @RoyalOttawaGC has signed to attend and play golf for the @ElonPhoenix in Elon, North Carolina pic.twitter.com/TlnlBy9CuH — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) November 10, 2021

🇨🇦 NLI Signing Update – 2018 Canadian Juvenile Girls’ Champion Emily Zhu of Richmond Hill, Ontario is headed the U to play for the ‘Canes. https://t.co/clIgqY3Yho — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) November 10, 2021

🇨🇦 NLI Signing update: Mississauga, Ontario's Peter Blazevic is headed to America's Dairyland to attend and play for the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Rangers. He is in his 3rd year as a @TheGolfOntario Team Ontario member. https://t.co/4y5T3obvJj — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) November 10, 2021

🇨🇦 NLI Signing update: Oakville, Ontario's Katie Cranston, the 2020 Junior Girls' Champion for @TheGolfOntario and runner-up at 2021 @GolfCanada Junior Girls' Championship, is off to Auburn in Alabama. https://t.co/uotCaKAC2M — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) November 10, 2021

NLI Signing Update: Ottawa, Ontario’s Maddy Pytura makes it official. She’ll be a Lion at Saint Leo in Tampa, Florida. Congrats @maddygolf – another talent from the @RoyalOttawaGC program pic.twitter.com/PWPMUjDHOT — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) November 10, 2021

🇨🇦 NLI Signing Update: @MadelinBoyd is headed to Muncie, Indiana. Oshawa, Ontario golfer signs on with Ball State Cardinals, already the home for 🇨🇦 golfers Dylann Armstrong, Payton Bennett, and Tiegan Taylor. pic.twitter.com/h6Fz1Wmt35 — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) November 10, 2021

🇨🇦 NLI Signing Update – Aneesh Kaura of Calgary (plays out of Glencoe) signs on with Simon Fraser University. Low scoring on the course, high GPA in the classroom is attractive combo for SFU Coach Matt Steinbach https://t.co/F1QJH5gH7E — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) November 11, 2021

🇨🇦 NLI Signing Update – Previously announced 🇨🇦Cameron Pero will have more Canadian company playing for the Miami (Ohio) Red Hawks as Michael Weber will join him there. https://t.co/T1ax8TBaBx — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) November 11, 2021

🇨🇦 NLI Signing Update: The Canadian pipeline to EMU continues with Logan Graf of Sylvan Lake, Alberta and the @rdgcc1922 The Eagles roster currently includes 4 🇨🇦 players https://t.co/d5P0AZ6uD8 — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) November 11, 2021

🇨🇦 NLI Signing Update: Hattiesburg, Mississippi rolling out the black and gold carpet for Mississauga, ON's Tommy Latter. He joins his brother, Robbie, at Southern Miss, along with fellow 🇨🇦 players Bennett Ruby & Charles-Eric Belanger https://t.co/EvRse82UWA — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) November 11, 2021

🇨🇦 NLI Signing Update – one of Henry and Rhonda’s @HenryBrunton Academy flock, Ethan Irvine, of Ancaster, Ontario, is headed to Bowling Green to play for the Falcons and Coach John Powers. Already home to men’s 🇨🇦 golfers Brandon Rattray, Evan MacLean, & Curtis Hughes pic.twitter.com/ciu9s8rcw6 — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) November 11, 2021

🇨🇦 NLI Signing Update – one of Nova Scotia’s best, Abbey Baker, is headed for Farleigh Dickinson in New Jersey. Joins her sister, Haley, there playing for the Knights pic.twitter.com/hZvYPSJPw3 — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) November 11, 2021

🇨🇦 NLI Signing Update – the University of Richmond Spiders welcome Olivia Wilkie of Toronto to their team and school. Also currently the golf/school home of Emily Ward of Niagara Falls, ON pic.twitter.com/p9t6Asxyr8 — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) November 11, 2021

🇨🇦 NLI Signing Update – a couple headed to join 🇨🇦 Head Coach Jon Mills. 1st up…Ben MacLean of Niagara Falls, Ontario and @CHC1922 https://t.co/V4fO2OrpfD — Flagstick Golf (@Flagstick) November 11, 2021