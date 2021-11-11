Canadian Golfers Sign On The Dotted Line For Post-Secondary Schools

Wednesday marked the start of the fall signing period for many post-secondary schools and official celebrations began for many young Canadian golfers. They put pen to paper and made their official commitments to their chosen schools.
As their news rolled in we shared many on our Twitter feed as you will see below.
Congratulations to all the players on making their decisions, and all the best to them for their education, and post-secondary golf careers.
We will update this page as more signings come to light.
Among those signing were Nyah Kelly (Lindsay, Ontario), Tillie Claggett (Calgary, AB/Texas), Cameron Pero (Bloomfield, Ontario), Nicole Gal (Oakville, Ontario), Isabel Ferguson (Ottawa, Ontario), Lauren Gervais (Ottawa, Ontario), Ashley Lafontaine (Ottawa, Ontario), Emily Zhu (Richmond Hill, Ontario), Peter Blazevic (Mississauga, Ontario), Katie Cranston (Oakville, Ontario), Maddy Pytura (Ottawa, Ontario), Madelin Boyd (Oshawa, Ontario), Aneesh Kaura (Calgary, Alberta), Michael Weber (Burlington, Ontario), Logan Graf (Sylvan Lake, Alberta), Tommy Latter (Mississauga, Ontario), Ethan Irvine (Burlington, Ontario), Abbey Baker (Ashburn, Nova Scotia), Olivia Wilkie (Toronto), Ben Maclean (Niagara Falls, ON), and Willy Bishop (Victoria, B.C.)