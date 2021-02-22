fbpx
Canadian Juniors Fare Well In Florida Golf Tournament

February 22, 2021 Scott MacLeod Canadian Golf News, Tee Shots

Mission Inn Resort (El Campeon Course)

(Howey-in-the Hills, Florida) – Canadians almost swept the leaderboard at a Hurricane Junior Golf Tour event in Florida over the February 20/21 weekend.

At the Mission Inn Junior Open just outside Orlando, Calgary’s Cooper Lindberg fashioned rounds of 72 and 71 to earn top prize in the Boys 17-18 Division.

Finishing not far back from Lindberg was Ellis Kinnaird of Carleton Place, Ontario. He recovered from an opening 77 with a final round of 71 to secure 3rd place

Other Canadians in the Boys 16-18 class who filled out the top 15 included: Ethan Irvine (Hamilton, ON) t-6, Andrew Gwilliams (Bradford, ON) t-8), and Owen Gorman (Ottawa, ON) t-13.

In the Girls 14-18 Division there were no Canadians on the podium but several finished with notable results.

Peyton Costabile (Ayr, ON), Skylar Kew (Burlington, ON) and Alexi McMurray (Oakville, ON) all tied for 8th place. Mekenna Kehoe of Strathroy, ON took 12th place alone while Ella Kozak of Yorton, SK earned a share of 17th.

