Canadian LPGA Player Maude-Aimee Leblanc Signs Clothing Deal

With two top-ten finishes in her first seven LPGA starts in 2022, Canada’s Maude-Aimee Leblanc is gathering a little more interest in the corporate world. The 33-year-old long-hitter from Quebec who came back to the game in 2021 after retiring, has signed a deal with LOHLA SPORTS to wear their apparel.

In doing so, the 6’2″ big-hitting golfer from Sherbrooke joins LPGA legend Annika Sorenstam as an ambassador for the emerging brand.

“The fabrics are smooth to the skin and neither feel heavy nor warm,” shares LeBlanc about some of her reasoning to go with the company as her apparel provider. “I love the overall look of the LOHLA SPORT style and even as a woman over six-feet tall, it fits me very well. I also enjoy the comfort and ease of movement it provides during and after rounds of golf.”

In some ways there is a nice synergy between Leblanc and LOHLA SPORT. The Canadian returned to the game in late 2020 after retiring the year prior. At the same time Lisa O’Hurley, Founder and CEO of LOHLA SPORT, was bringing her apparel brand to life, debuting in January 2021.

LeBlanc and O’Hurley were introduced by mutual friend Peter Jacobsen, winner of 18 professional tournaments worldwide, including seven on the PGA TOUR.

The company says that initially LeBlanc is wearing coordinated tops, bottoms, skorts and outerwear from LOHLA SPORT’s “The Streets of Los Angeles” collection, with further selections from other collections to come.

No terms, including the length of the deal, were disclosed.

